Shohei Ohtani failed to record an out on the two-star star's expected return to the mound for the Los Angels Angels, allowing Oakland's first six hitters to reach base before the end of their day on Sunday.

The Japanese right-hander abandoned Marcus Semien's opening single and three walks in a row before a visit to the mound and Mark Canha's two-run single. Robbie Grossman singled in another run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani with Matt Andriese 4-0. The Angels lost 5-0 after the opening inning, all those runs being charged to Ohtani.

This was long in coming for the Angels and Ohtani, who released visible deep breaths between pitches.

It was his first appearance on the mound since September 2, 2018, after failing to pitch last season after Tommy John's surgery.

Ohtani threw 30 pitches, reaching 94.7 mph with his fastball – averaging 96.7 mph in 2018.

Ohtani is expected to be Sunday's starter for the Angels this season and he had no pitch limit. Maddon insists he has invested in Ohtani being a rare two-way player so that also means for fans in Japan who have supported his quest. It will also ensure that Ohtani stays healthy first.

"I am looking forward to the day when we can be a little more aggressive with him. I know he is, too," Maddon said before the game.

Ohtani hit last season but did not pitch as the Angels took a cautious approach with their cherished player. He had a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts and 51 2/3 innings in 2018 as a rookie.