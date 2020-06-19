Shooter on the run in New Zealand after the death of an officer

New Zealand police said an officer was shot and killed in the leg in Auckland on Friday morning when a car was stopped. The suspect was running away.

Police said officers were carrying out a routine traffic stop when they stopped a car carrying two people. One of them used a long-barreled weapon to start shooting at officers before the car quickly left, police said. They said the car hit a passer-by, who was also injured.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was nothing to indicate anything unusual when the car was first stopped.

He said the officers did not carry weapons. The New Zealand police do not routinely carry weapons, but generally have them available in the trunk of their vehicles.

"This is a shocking situation," Coster told the media. "It is the worst news that the police and the families of police officers can receive in the course of what we do."

He said the second officer was hospitalized with serious leg injuries, while the viewer was in a hospital with minor injuries.

Eight schools in the area were closed, Coster said, and police installed laces on the roads. They advised people to stay away.

Local media reported that heavily armed police officers had raided at least one house near the scene of the shooting. There were conflicting reports as to whether anyone had been detained. Police did not immediately provide further details.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the news of the officer's death was devastating.

"Losing a police officer is losing someone who works for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend," he said in a statement.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the officer "was a man who dedicated his career to keeping us safe."

Witness Elaine Taniela told The New Zealand Herald that she was home when she heard gunshots. She said a friend on her way home at the time described seeing an officer on the ground shaking.

The last time a New Zealand police officer was killed in the line of duty was 11 years ago.

New Zealand last year enacted new gun control laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons after a mass shooting in which a gunman killed 51 people in two Christchurch mosques during prayers on Friday.

Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand, with approximately 1.7 million people.