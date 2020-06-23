Shooting at an off-duty New York Police officer in the Bronx

A masked gunman opened fire on a New York police officer who passed him and his friends early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The officer, who was not wearing a uniform, parked his car and started walking when he faced five or six men on Jennings Street, near Longfellow Avenue in Crotona Park East, around 1 a.m., according to police.

Words were exchanged and the men began throwing away gang posters, police officers said.

Then one of the men, who police say was on a bicycle and wearing a mask, fired two or three rounds at the off-duty officer, prompting him to return fire, police said.

No one was injured, but the officer was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center for review, authorities said.

The group took off and no arrests have been made.

The incident occurs amid a series of shootings in the Big Apple.