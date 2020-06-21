Shooting at an outdoor party in New York leaves 1 critically ill, 8 others injured

A shooting Saturday night at a large outdoor party in downtown Syracuse, New York, left nine people injured, authorities said.

According to the police, one of the bullets hit a 17-year-old boy in the head. He was in critical condition on Sunday.

The other eight victims were 18 to 53 years old and suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

The meeting was an annual outdoor event called "Rye Day," the Syracuse Post-Standard reported Sunday.

A video posted on Facebook appears to record more than 25 shots, dispersing the crowd, the newspaper reported.

The event included music, a cookout, and other festivities, and drew an estimated crowd of several hundred people to the city center, according to the newspaper.

A witness to the shooting told the newspaper that about 15 minutes before the event ended at 9 p.m. the music stopped abruptly, followed by gunshots.

The witness said he was trying to flee when he saw a man holding his hands to his chest.

"I said,‘ Come on, man, we have to go. They are shooting, "the person said. "He said, 'I can't, man, they shot me.' So he just sat there waiting for help."

Annetta Peterson told the newspaper that her son, Ryedell Davis, organized the event, which he holds every year to celebrate his birthday.

Mayor Ben Walsh was at the scene on Saturday night and told reporters that the city would not have allowed a meeting of that size due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. He said the city will investigate further.