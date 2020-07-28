Shooting at the vigil scene is part of New York City's wave of gun violence

The 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during the vigil and is expected to survive, the official said.

The Brooklyn park shooting on Sunday was one of 39 shooting incidents that occurred Friday through Sunday and resulted in 46 victims, including teens who were killed, police said.

Detectives are trying to determine if Sunday's shooting is also following a trend they are seeing in New York City of more car shootings. Gang members now rent or borrow cars to use in shootings, the official said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York police officials have previously pointed to a litany of reasons for the increase in crime, which they say include criminals released from prison, no prosecutions by district attorneys, police reforms. that have made officers hesitate to make arrests, and The Covid-19 Effect.

As part of a way to tackle violence, New York Police revealed a strategy that included sending more police officers to areas where violence has persisted.

"It is a perfect storm where we have seen so much dislocation in this city, so much pain, so much frustration, and in the midst of all that we don't even have the normal things we depend on to make sure we can stop the violence, like a judicial system in functioning, "said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who addressed the court system at a press conference Tuesday.

"We need to see the prosecution tracking because a lot of these are individuals who, if we had normal full function, this is everyone and the New York police, prosecutors, judges, court system, if everything worked normally some of the people who commit violence would not be on the street, "de Blasio said. "This is the missing link to really remove some of these people who are doing the most violence on the streets."

In response, tcity Office of Judicial Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen said the court system has been working to restore full judicial operations, including jury trials.

"Without offering any details, the mayor cheerfully asks us to call thousands of people a week across the city for the jury," Chalfen said in a statement. "He constantly shows that he absolutely does not understand how the criminal justice process works."

The mayor's press secretary, Bill Neidhardt, responded that the courts responded with "small insults" and "continued inaction."

"We need the courts to be fully open," Neidhardt said in a statement. "It is possible to do it safely and the time has passed to do it."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also addressed the escalation of violence on Tuesday, saying he found the shooting "deeply troubling" and emphasized that the solution is not the federal troops sent by President Trump.

"I think prosecutors, district attorneys, are also feeling political pressure right now, but they can't let that interfere with the way they charge a case. They are there to enforce the law. Enforce the law," he said. Cuomo. "There is a difference between people who are peaceful protesters, where prosecutors have said they wanted to show leniency, which I understand and support. It is different from a person who looted, or a person with a gun, and they shouldn't be playing policy on how they charge a case. "

Detectives on Tuesday were in the Brooklyn park, where shots were fired the night before. Investigators found 10 caps and are still working to identify a motive for the shooting, although they hope it is gang related, the official said.

On Sunday, the two teens, identified by the New York Police Department as Kleimer P. Méndez, 16, and Antonio Villa, 18, were playing basketball when an armed man, who was standing on the sunroof of An SUV opened fire when the car accelerated the vehicle. street, police said.

Méndez was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Villa was transferred to a nearby hospital where he could not be saved, police said. A 17-year-old boy also received a blow to the leg, according to police.

New York Police Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted a surveillance video showing the gunman opening fire from the sunroof of the latest Honda CRV model.