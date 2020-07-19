Shooting Fauci would be 'unimaginable', says NIH director

The idea of ​​infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci being fired by the White House as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic is "unimaginable," director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Francis Collins said Sunday.

Collins said he has received no request from the White House that Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, be demoted amid complaints from some members of the Trump administration about his handling of the pandemic and the conviction from Fauci about what he sees as attacks on him.

"No one has asked me to do that, and I think that concept is unimaginable," Collins said on NBC's "Meet The Press." "And it amuses me that everyone calls me Dr. Fauci's boss because his real boss is his wife, Christine Grady. She might have something to say about it.

TRADE COUNCILOR PETER NAVARRO TAKES A FAUCI: "HAD BEEN WRONG ABOVE EVERYTHING"

President Trump, while criticizing Fauci at times, denied during an interview on "Fox News Sunday" that he was carrying out a campaign to expel Fauci.

A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News that Trump and Fauci spoke last week, marking the first time that the president is believed to have had a conversation with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in more than two months. .

The conversation comes after Peter Navarro, Trump's business adviser, published a shocking opinion piece on USA Today where he accused Fauci of being "wrong about everything" when it comes to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci has good manners with the public, but he has been wrong about everything that I have interacted with," Navarro wrote.

Navarro began by saying that Fauci "fought" Trump's "brave decision" in late January to suspend flights from China as the new coronavirus began to spread, arguing that that decision "could well have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Americans. "

Navarro continued to complain that Fauci was "turning to the use of masks".

In an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week, Fauci called Navarro's opinion piece "strange" and said all he does is hurt Trump.

"Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that," Fauci told The Atlantic. "When the staff lets something like that out and the whole scientific and press community rejects it, it finally hurts the president."

While the president himself has criticized Fauci at times, and said he doesn't always agree with him, Trump has said he has a good relationship with the infectious disease expert.

"I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci," he said Wednesday.

The White House has also rejected Navarro's words, with a senior administration official who told Fox News that the opinion piece Fauci "was definitely not approved by the White House." Another White House official told Fox News that Navarro is "going rogue."

Fox News' Kristen Fisher contributed to this report.