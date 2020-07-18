Shooting in Arizona leaves 2 FBI agents injured; suspect found dead

Two FBI special agents were shot while trying to deliver a search warrant Friday morning at a house in Mesa, Arizona, according to reports.

The suspect, a suspected serial bank robber, was found dead inside, FOX 10 reported in Phoenix.

Agents were shot when they approached the suspect's door around 6 a.m.

"Come out with your hands up!" One of the officers was heard yelling at the suspect in the video of the incident on his cell phone, FOX 10 reported. "This is the FBI. We have a court order."

One agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released and the other agent was treated for minor injuries at the scene, KPHO-TV of Phoenix reported.

"The FBI guy was down," witness Michael Scott told FOX 10. "He took off his jacket. He was fine. I think it went over his vest. He was bleeding."

The suspect was identified as Abraham Rivera, 49, charged in at least four bank robberies at three banks in the state since last year.

The circumstances of Rivera's death were not immediately confirmed.