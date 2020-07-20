Shooting in DC: man killed, 8 others wounded in the nation's capital

One man died and eight others were wounded in a blatant shooting on Sunday afternoon on a busy street in northwest Washington, police said.

Three men opened fire on a group of people on the street in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC just before 5 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack. Two of the shooters were armed with long weapons and one had a pistol, Newsham said.

Dozens of evidence markers were placed on the sidewalk next to the helmets behind the yellow tape from the crime scene. A white plastic chair tipped over and you could see a bike lying on the sidewalk nearby.

The victims, all adults, included eight men and one woman, Newsham said. Two of the victims remained in serious condition on Sunday night; the other six had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

"This kind of cheeky daylight activity in a very, very busy block, I'm sure scary for this community," Newsham said at a press conference there. “They are putting everyone in this community at risk. "

Investigators have already collected surveillance videos from nearby companies, and some of the victims were also known to police, Newsham said.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said investigators were working hard to "bring people to justice."

Newsham also reported an increase in gun violence and said investigators were working diligently to try to keep violent crimes across the district. So far, there have been 103 homicides in Washington in 2020, according to police statistics.

Earlier this month, an 11-year-old boy attending a July 4 cookout was shot in the head and died during an exchange of fire between five armed suspects.