Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead, 11 injured

One man died and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the shooting erupted on Saturday night in Minneapolis, police said.

The shots were fired in the 2900 block of Hennepin Street, "where the windows of a shoe store and the Uptown Theater were reportedly shot," Star Tribune journalist Libor Jany said in a tweet early sunday

He added in a separate tweet that a woman said her 23-year-old daughter had been shot twice, including a bullet that went through her leg and hit her femur.

The name and age of the deceased were not immediately released, and it was unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.

Minneapolis has been at the center of anti-racist and police brutality protests that have spread across the country since George Floyd, a black man, died while being held by a white police officer.

An initial police tweet advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a shopping district that includes several bars and restaurants.

Screams were heard in a video posted on Facebook showing the aftermath of the chaotic scene.

Crowds gathered, and some crouched over the victims scattered on the pavement before police appeared to attend to them. The blood was visible on the ground after the victims were taken to local hospitals.

On June 1, Minnesota began allowing reopening of bars and restaurants with limited service after approximately six weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The location where the shooting occurred is approximately 3 miles west of the commercial area and neighborhood affected by the riots following Floyd's death on May 25, prompting a move to overhaul the police force.

Most City Council members pledged support to dismantle a department that many community activists have called brutal and racist.

With posts