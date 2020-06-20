Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves one dead

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday to a report of shots fired at Cal Anderson Park within the area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), according to a police statement.

"Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim, but were met by a violent crowd that prevented them from safely accessing the victims," ​​the statement read. Police said they were later informed that CHOP doctors had taken the two victims to the hospital.

Officers went to Harborview Medical Center where they were told that a 19-year-old man had died from his injuries. Police said the other victim of the shooting, a man, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects remain at large.