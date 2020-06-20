Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves one dead

"Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim, but were met by a violent crowd that prevented them from safely accessing the victims," the statement read. Police said they were later informed that CHOP doctors had taken the two victims to the hospital.
Officers went to Harborview Medical Center where they were told that a 19-year-old man had died from his injuries. Police said the other victim of the shooting, a man, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect or suspects remain at large.
"Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances," the police statement says.
Police went up to the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and vacated it after tensions with protesters reached a boiling point during protests over the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Best told CNN on Monday: "Seattle is not under siege and we are responding to every call and every area of the city." She acknowledged that barricades in the area could delay police access.
When CNN visited the area last Sunday, reporters found a festival atmosphere, with meditation and painting. Some people in the area openly carried firearms, which is allowed in Washington state.