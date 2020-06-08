Shootings and murders increase dramatically in New York last week

Murders and shootings in the Big Apple skyrocketed last week compared to the same period last year, police sources said.

From last Monday to Sunday night, there were 13 murders in the city, compared to five murders during the same week last year, the sources said.

The city reported 40 shootings last week, the most in a week since 2015. In the same period in 2019, there were 24 shootings, the sources said.

The increase in violence came as protesters marched through the streets of the city to protest the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Most of the protests were peaceful, but some nights the protests were overshadowed by looting and destruction of shops in various districts.

At least one shooting in SoHo last Monday involved looters, police sources said.