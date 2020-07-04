Shootings soar 205 percent after NYPD dissolves crime unit

It's about a anti-la of crime.

Gun violence exploded across the city after New York police dissolved its plainclothes police unit on June 15, with three times as many shootings in the last two weeks of the month during the same period in 2019, they show. police statistics.

And the surprising increase in shooting, to 116 incidents from 38 between June 15 and June 2, an increase of 205 percent, meant that many more victims were wounded or killed by bullets this year last year.

Firearm injuries soared to 157 from 47 in 2019, an increase of 238 percent.

With a total of 205 shootings during the month, it was the bloodiest June in 24 years, since 1996, when New York Police recorded 236 incidents, the department said.

One victim, Jomo Glasgow, 35, a DJ, was shot to death outside a house party on East 49th Street in Brooklyn on June 17, just two days after Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that The unit was being scrapped, a group of 600 officers charged with Prevention of street violence.

"I feel like we're giving the streets back to criminals," Glasgow mother Hazel Thomas told The Post.

"They shouldn't have dissolved it," he said of the crime-fighting unit. "Whatever the problem is, take it. But do not dissolve the unit. Many lives would have been saved. Not just my son.

The unit, once described as "elite" by Mayor de Blasio, has a history of success but also controversy.

Its members have been involved in a series of high-profile police shootings and deaths, including the fatal blockade that killed Eric Garner.

Shea described the group as a relic of the stop-and-search era, though she also praised plainclothes police officers for "doing exactly what was asked of them."

"They have done an exceptional job," he said during the announcement. "But again I think it is time to move forward and change the way we monitor in this city."

But some saw his decision, which came at the height of protests against police brutality, as politically motivated.

And potentially catastrophic for fighting crime.

"Without this tool, it will be much more difficult to deal with the increasing serious crime, the" shooting "jobs and the increasing number of illegal weapons being dumped in the neighborhoods," said the NYPD sergeant. Joseph Imperatrice, former crime unit supervisor and founder of Blue Lives Matter.

He said the members were "discouraged" by the announcement.

New York police have attributed the increased shooting to anything but the dissolution of the crime unit.

"It's bail reform," Shea said on PIX11 this week. "It's Covid. He's emptying the jails. One of the most frustrating pieces right now, is a criminal justice system that just doesn't work and I'm asking Albany to fix it. Fix it now. People die on city streets. from New York ".

De Blasio, who in 2015 described the anti-crime unit as "elite," has remained silent about its dissolution. But when the shootings started increasing last month, he promised that "we are not going to allow armed violence to continue to grow in this city."

"We are not going back to the days when there was so much violence in our communities," Hizzoner told CBS 2 on June 22, after a week of 53 shootings. But the following week there were 63 more shootings.

The group was an extension of the Street Crimes Unit, which was formed in 1971 to attack high crime areas and made 4,000 arrests that year. The Street Crimes Unit was disbanded in 2002 following the fatal shooting of Amadou Diallo, and a federal investigation that found it outlining people of color.

"The problem got worse in the next 10 years," Darius Charney of the Center for Constitutional Rights told the New York Times.