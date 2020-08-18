shop-amazon’s-big-summer-sale-event-for-300+-deals

We’re used to finding great discounts on Amazon every day, but the retail giant’s Big Summer Sale Event is really stepping it up. Amazon’s currently offering more than 300 deals across most of its categories, from home and kitchen to tools, toys and electronics.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the sale, including wireless Powerbeats headphones for your morning jog, Keurig coffee pods to pep you up afterward and a SodaStream to rehydrate with. And while it’s worth browsing the sale page to see if something strikes your fancy, you can read below for some of our top picks.

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones



PHOTO:

Amazon



Beats headphones have been around for a few years now, but the brand’s wireless earphone game is strong too. These are designed for workouts, with sweat- and water-resistant design and super secure ear hooks for stability. There’s also the Fast Fuel powerboost for these headphones, which can give them an hour of playback when the battery is low — perfect for those early morning jogs when you’ve forgotten to charge them the night before.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker ($69.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker



PHOTO:

Amazon



If constantly drinking LaCroix at home all day is blowing the budget, get your sparkling water fix via a SodaStream. This one comes with a CO2 cartridge that carbonates up to 60 liters of water, not to mention it’s better for the planet.

Ecovacs Deebot 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($210, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ecovacs Deebot 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Robotic Vacuum Cleaner



PHOTO:

Amazon



Take vacuuming off your to-do list forever and let a robot handle the chore. This one has up to 110 minutes of runtime and an app to control it, and it’ll go into ultra suction mode when it senses messes.

Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan ($32.29, originally $37.99; amazon.com)

Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pa



PHOTO:

Amazon



If you’ve been whipping up a host of comfort foods during the pandemic — or finding yourself without the kitchen equipment to fulfill your home cooking dreams — it might be time to invest in a proper roasting pan. This one is extra large (we’re talking turkey time) at 17 by 13 inches, and the U-shaped rack keeps the meat off the bottom of the pan while it cooks.

Blendtec Total Classic Countertop Blender ($250.23, originally $350.22; amazon.com)

Blendtec Total Classic Countertop Blender



PHOTO:

Amazon



This well-rated 75-ounce blender can turn out smoothies and milkshakes (not to mention a great frozen margarita) for the whole family during summer’s hot days. The 75-ounce jar means you can turn out 32 ounces of liquid refreshment at a time, which is great if you’re prepping for three or four people. Plus, it has 10 variable speeds and pulsing so you can customize the power for the task at hand. (It’ll even warm up homemade soup for you!)

Mini Succulents, Collection of 15 ($27.96, originally $33.99; amazon.com)

Mini Succulents, collection of 15



PHOTO:

Amazon



For those of us without green thumbs, succulents still add a little green to any room and demand very little of their caretaker — you just have to water them once a week (and even less in the winter). You’ll get 15 with this order, putting them at less than $2 each with this deal, so you can either share with friends, scatter them around the house with abandon or have a few backups on hand.

Keurig K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, Single-Serve Coffee K-Cup Pods ($32.67, originally $40.11; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, Single-Serve Coffee K-Cup Pods



PHOTO:

Amazon



Keurig makes getting your morning caffeine fix as easy as possible, and these single-serve K-Cups are marked down to less than 50 cents a cup. Plus, you get a variety of pods for whatever mood suits you, from a breakfast blend to French roast and an organic Newman’s Own 12-pack too.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.