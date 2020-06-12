Shoppers return to stores. It may not last

While store foot traffic continues to decline significantly, the decline has decreased. Pedestrian traffic fell 97% in April compared to last year, according to Cowen. It fell 69% in the first week of June.
Encouraging progress prompts company executives and retail analysts to ask a question: How long will the good news last?
Still, he acknowledged that it is too early to say that consumers are fully ready to return to physical stores. "It is difficult to know how long this accumulated demand will last," he said.
The problem is that consumers may be less willing to make discretionary purchases of things like clothing if money is tight.
Those benefits are slated to expire in late July. Retailers' recoveries can be halted without additional stimulus to federal government consumers, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.
"If there is a second wave of the virus, this progress can be undone," he added.
& # 39; A very fluid environment & # 39;
Retailers have been cautious in their language given the uncertainty. Kohl & # 39; s CEO Michelle Gass said Tuesday that the department store chain's more than 1,000 reopened locations represent 75% of its pre-pandemic sales.
Gass said she was "encouraged by the signs," but added that "it was still a very fluid environment."
In a positive sign, some retailers have said that customers will return faster than expected.
For example, Macy's expected sales at reopened stores to return to approximately 20% of pre-pandemic sales levels, but CEO Jeff Gennette said Tuesday that reopened stores are generating approximately half of the sales they normally record.
"Our reopened stores are performing better than expected," said Gennette. Around 500 Macy & # 39; s stores that began closing in March have since reopened.
Teen clothing stores and discount chains also report improvements.
Discount stores, in particular, are benefiting from bargain-seeking consumers.
TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said that for the 1,100 stores that were open on May 21 for at least a week, overall sales have been above last year's level. Due to the large influx of customers on the weekends, TJ Maxx decided to implement the reopening of stores on Mondays instead of its original plan to reopen stores on Saturdays.
"The recovery is fragile," said Saunders of GlobalData. "There are some signs that this is a temporary problem that begins to fade after stores have been open for a few weeks. In other words, it's a latent demand from the closing period."