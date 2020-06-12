Shoppers return to stores. It may not last

Now, signs of life are emerging in the garment industry. Companies like Macy & # 39; s ( METER ) , Kohl & # 39; s ( KSS ) and TJX ( TJX ) , the parent company of TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has said in recent weeks that sales are starting to pick up at reopened stores.

While store foot traffic continues to decline significantly, the decline has decreased. Pedestrian traffic fell 97% in April compared to last year, according to Cowen. It fell 69% in the first week of June.

Encouraging progress prompts company executives and retail analysts to ask a question: How long will the good news last?

Overall, industry sales in May are expected to increase 7% from April, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The data will be released on Tuesday. In April, sales fell 16% from the previous month in the biggest decline since 1992.

"The customer has been locked up for the past eight weeks. Finally, he has a chance to get out," said Michael O & # 39; Sullivan, chief executive of discount department stores. Burlington ( SPECK ) he said last month.

Still, he acknowledged that it is too early to say that consumers are fully ready to return to physical stores. "It is difficult to know how long this accumulated demand will last," he said.

The problem is that consumers may be less willing to make discretionary purchases of things like clothing if money is tight.

Retail executives and analysts say federal government stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, which include a weekly increase of $ 600 for up to four months, in addition to state unemployment benefits, have spurred consumer demand.

Those benefits are slated to expire in late July. Retailers' recoveries can be halted without additional stimulus to federal government consumers, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

"If there is a second wave of the virus, this progress can be undone," he added.

The concern has unsettled investors. The Dow fell about 800 points on Thursday when a growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States puzzled Wall Street.

& # 39; A very fluid environment & # 39;

Retailers have been cautious in their language given the uncertainty. Kohl & # 39; s CEO Michelle Gass said Tuesday that the department store chain's more than 1,000 reopened locations represent 75% of its pre-pandemic sales.

Gass said she was "encouraged by the signs," but added that "it was still a very fluid environment."

In a positive sign, some retailers have said that customers will return faster than expected.

For example, Macy's expected sales at reopened stores to return to approximately 20% of pre-pandemic sales levels, but CEO Jeff Gennette said Tuesday that reopened stores are generating approximately half of the sales they normally record.

"Our reopened stores are performing better than expected," said Gennette. Around 500 Macy & # 39; s stores that began closing in March have since reopened.

Teen clothing stores and discount chains also report improvements.

"On average, stores reopened are achieving 95% of sales productivity last year." American Eagle ( AEO ) Operations director Michael Rempell said last week. "We expected stores to open considerably worse than that." More than 600 American Eagle stores have reopened.

Discount stores, in particular, are benefiting from bargain-seeking consumers.

TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said that for the 1,100 stores that were open on May 21 for at least a week, overall sales have been above last year's level. Due to the large influx of customers on the weekends, TJ Maxx decided to implement the reopening of stores on Mondays instead of its original plan to reopen stores on Saturdays.

The number of jobs in May was also good news: the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% as employers added 2.5 million jobs. But the labor market remains much weaker than it was before the pandemic.

And analysts caution that positive sales trends may be fleeting as retailers recover from the massive bump they saw earlier this year. Retailers are also expected to close up to 25,000 stores permanently this year, a new record.

"The recovery is fragile," said Saunders of GlobalData. "There are some signs that this is a temporary problem that begins to fade after stores have been open for a few weeks. In other words, it's a latent demand from the closing period."