Shortened MLB season puts potential free agents in a tough spot

This is the last year of Jordan Zimmermann's contract with Detroit, and after struggling with injuries and ineffectiveness for most of his tenure with the Tigers, this is also his last chance to make a good impression before the agency free arrive again.

And now that opportunity may have passed.

The Tigers put Zimmermann on the 45-day disabled list last weekend due to a strained right forearm, and this shortened season that means he won't pitch much, if at all.

Zimmermann was 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year. He has a 5.61 ERA in four seasons with Detroit. If he was going to be some kind of significant target in the free agent market by 2021, he had to show that he could stay healthy and effective, but now his best case scenario is to return to the mound at the end of the period. season.

"There are a lot of innings on that arm, and he's had to deal with a lot of things," Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He will try to improve and at some point, maybe at the end, we will take him back. I think he wants to show people that he can still pitch."

At this point, it is still an open question whether baseball will be able to end its 60-game season, so 2021 appears to be a secondary concern. But it is not too early to think about what the future might hold for some.

Players like George Springer believe they will be highly valued in free agency, no matter what happens this year, but for others, the 2020 season could be crucial. Here are a few more players who could be free agents after this season, and who could use a good performance in these 60 games.

JAKE ARRIETA, PHILLIES

The winner of the 2015 National League Cy Young Award joined the Phillies ahead of the 2018 season, agreeing to a three-year contract that includes team options for 2021 and & # 39; 22. Philly may need to see more than what Arrieta showed last year, when she had an 8-8 record with a 4.64 ERA before undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur from her right elbow.

ALEX GORDON, REAL

Gordon has been with Kansas City his entire career, but has returned to the Royals with a one-year contract at age 36. Five years after a World Series title, Kansas City is back in rebuilding mode. Gordon said a few months ago that he would take things year after year, but appreciated the importance of playing for one team.

DIDI GREGORIUS, PHILLIES

Gregorius played well while succeeding Derek Jeter at shortstop for the Yankees, but was out until June of last year after Tommy John's surgery. He played 82 games in 2019, hitting .238 with 16 home runs for New York before signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia.

COREY KLUBER, RANGERS

After three consecutive seasons of at least 18 wins, Kluber was limited to seven starts last year due to a broken arm. He was traded from Cleveland to Texas, and the Rangers will have to make a decision after this season. They have a $ 14 million team option to keep Kluber in 2021. The right-hander turned 34 in April.

RICK PORCELLO, METS

The New Jersey native appreciated the opportunity to play close to home when he joined the Mets in the offseason, but the 31-year-old right-hander only has a one-year contract with New York. Porcello had a 5.52 ERA with Boston last season.

TAIJUAN WALKER, MARINERS

Walker signed a one-year contract with Seattle after missing most of 2019 after Tommy John's surgery. He returned to the big leagues on the last day of the regular season, pitching a goalless inning for Arizona against San Diego.