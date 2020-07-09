Shorthanded Net will depend on Caris LeVert to lead

For long periods in the past two seasons, the Nets have been without Caris LeVert due to injuries.

So naturally, now that the team is falling apart due to coronavirus, opt-out, and injury, the Nets will be turning to LeVert to take on the charge in Orlando, Florida.

The 25-year-old guard is in for a big test, ready to play a starring role for the Nets when the NBA resumes on July 30, with eight qualifying games and, save for a disaster, the playoffs on the horizon. After the Nets arrived in Orlando Tuesday night without the services of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler, and Nic Claxton, all eyes will be on LeVert, both for his game. as for his leadership.

"I think for me it's just taking on the challenge of being a leader, being the leader of that group," LeVert said in a Zoom call last week, even before Dinwiddie and Prince were declared. “Go there with the most experience on the team, the experience of the playoffs. I feel like I enjoy these kinds of opportunities and situations. Putting it all aside, I am eager to go there and see what we can do. "

For LeVert, this is another opportunity to answer a key question for the Nets: Is he capable of being his third star, behind Durant and Irving? Definitive judgments can be difficult to make given the unusual circumstances of the reboot, but a good demo like option # 1 could back up LeVert's case for stardom. It could also make him an attractive business target for another team that would be willing to give up his established star in order to land him. Or, perhaps, you could give credence to the idea that you are the best supplemental player.

LeVert, who signed a three-year, $ 52.5 million extension last summer, has already tried this bigger role, though not as much. Just before the NBA was suspended on March 11, he was in the middle of a hot stretch. He lost 51 points on 17-of-26 shooting in a comeback victory over the Celtics on March 3, followed by a triple-double against the Spurs two games later.

But LeVert still had another threat like Dinwiddie on the floor with him for those games. Now the lineup is changing, and the Nets could end up leaning heavily on him as a base, along with five potential starters like Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs and Garrett Temple.

"Obviously there will be adjustments with different staff," said LeVert. "I think that is inevitable. But like I said, the next man. We still have a lot of talented guys on the list and I know those guys are looking forward to the opportunity and the opportunity to go there and make a statement and show what they can I am sure everyone who has chosen is very excited to go play. "

The Nets signed Tyler Johnson to provide depth in the defense zone and have two-way point guard Chris Chiozza ready to fill some of the available minutes. They can still add more boosters before games start, though boot camps will start on Thursday.

But regardless of who else gets on board, LeVert will be front and center. A year after missing 42 games with a dislocated foot and then being sidelined for 24 games earlier this season after thumb surgery, the Michigan product is poised to move forward in a time of need.

"I feel good now," said LeVert. "I haven't played in games since March, so that's the question I really don't know. However, I feel good in my workouts. And if I didn't, I honestly wouldn't go there to play. So I really want to go out "