Shot of pregnant Kansas City woman will push child into stroller

A pregnant woman was shot dead in a 7-Eleven in Kansas City while pushing her 14-month-old son in a stroller, according to reports.

Diamond Eichelberger, 20, was shopping for snacks for her son at the store around 11:30 a.m., when a gunman in a black car approached them and shot the mother at least five times, according to KCTV5..

The boy was not injured, but as a precautionary measure he was transported to a nearby hospital for examination.

"It is crazy, it is sad," a witness told the network. "She has a family, it's like a domino effect. Her children are going to have to grow up without her."

Eichelberger's aunt Thelma Rowell said the woman "was always happy, even when she was going through things, she was always happy."

A GoFundme has also been created to support the Eichelberger family.

The murder put Kansas City's total homicides at 106 for the year so far. Last year's total was 150.

The shooter was still free Tuesday night.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who has been working publicly with federal agents to help combat the rise in homicides, addressed the murder.

"That killer is somewhere today," he said in a statement.

"Someone knows who did it. Perhaps someone knows the weapon that was involved in it. We need to do everything we can to make sure we avoid tragedies like that. ”