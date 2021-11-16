In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez became the unofficial queen of romantic comedies. She had a lot of movies that made you laugh and cry. To this day, movies like “The Wedding Planner,” “Maid in Manhattan,” and “Monster-in-Law” are still watched. The 2010s saw her less in movies, but she’s getting back into it with prominent roles in “Second Act” and “Hustlers.”

Now, Lopez will return to her favorite thing with a role in the new comedy called “Shotgun Wedding.” She will star alongside Josh Duhamel, who is also in comedies. He has been in “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!” and “New Year’s Eve.” The two will look good together. But what else can we expect from the film?

What is the release date of Shotgun Wedding?

Many people think that the summer movie season is about big blockbuster movies. They may think of the “Fast and Furious” movies or Marvel movies. It’s a time when people go to see big stars in movies on the biggest screens. But there are other movies too that are not active, for people who don’t like that kind of movie.

Shotgun Wedding is a good movie. It will come out on June 29, 2022, and it should not have any problems coming out then because Jennifer Lopez posted that the film has finished filming. The caption is on top of a photo. The woman in the photo is posing with two other people. One of them is Josh Duhamel who stars in “Your Name”. The other one is Lenny Kravitz, but he does not star in “Your Name”.

“Shotgun Wedding” will be released on June 29, 2022. This movie is about a destination wedding. This time of year is the best time for a summer getaway film! It will come out a few months after another romantic comedy called “Marry Me.” Shotgun wedding is about to be released. It has been bouncing around for a few years now. The 2019 cast changed, but it is coming out now.

What is the plot of Shotgun Wedding?

The term “shotgun wedding” is used when the groom has to marry a woman but does not want to. The bride was pregnant. They needed to get married fast. However, the meaning of this phrase is very different in the new movie.

There’s no word if Lopez’s character will be pregnant for this film. There will be guns, but not much else. “Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) are having a destination wedding.” The report starts. “But as the couple begins to get cold feet, the entire wedding party is taken hostage by someone.” This means that they would not be together forever.

It sounds like you will have an adventure with a lot of love in it. It will be different from other movies because there are both action and rom-com elements. You can watch the film on June 29, 2022. She never really left because she was in a movie from last year. But she has two new movies coming out, so we are excited.

Who will be starring in Shotgun Wedding?

The movie is called “Lopez and Duhamel lead the flick”, but they have support from an excellent cast of comedians. A report from Variety says that Jennifer Coolidge (from “American Pie”) and Cheech Marin (from “Machete”) will be in it too. The article doesn’t mention which actors they’ll play, but I would assume they will have big roles for them to show off their talents.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy

Josh Duhamel as Tom

Sônia Braga

Jennifer Coolidge as Carol

Lenny Kravitz as Sean

Cheech Marin as Robert

D’Arcy Carden as Harriet

Selena Tan as Marge

Desmin Borges as Ricky

Alex Mallari Jr. as Dog-Face

Callie Hernandez as Jamie

Steve Coulter as Larry

An interesting new addition to the cast of “The Good Place” is D’Arcy Carden. She played Janet on the spiritual sitcom, and when Lopez posted about finishing production on her Instagram she tagged Carden in the post. Another person we can see in the picture is a Brazilian actress named Sônia Braga.

The movie “Shotgun Wedding” is funny. The director, Jason Moore, wrote the movies “Pitch Perfect” and “Sisters”. The script was written by Elizabeth Meriwether and Mark Hammer.

