Shots from outside of Wendy & # 39; s where Rayshard Brooks was killed

A man was shot Saturday night outside Atlanta Wendy & # 39; s, where Rayshard Brooks was killed during a clash with police – the second night in a row, someone was shot and wounded at the scene, according to a report.

The 35-year-old man was hit in the leg during the shooting on University Avenue and Pryor Road around 6 p.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Witnesses told police they shot him when someone was driving a gray Dodge Challenger, which was last seen heading north on Pryor Road, police spokesman Anthony Grant said.

The intersection at the fast-food restaurant has been the site of major protests since a police officer fatally shot Brooks in the back during a fight in his parking lot.

On Friday night, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg outside Wendy & # 39; s after the shooting erupted during a peaceful demonstration, according to the newspaper.

Former police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, one count of first-degree criminal property damage and four counts of violation of oath in Brooks' death.

His former partner, Devin Brosnan, faces aggravated assault charges and three counts of violation of oath.

