Shots in Chicago among the bloodiest in modern Chicago history: report

The mass shooting in front of a Chicago funeral home that wounded 14 people was reportedly among the bloodiest in the city's modern history.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that in 2013 there was a mass shooting that resulted in 13 injuries. In 2019, police said a man opened fire inside a house during a party that injured 13.

The newspaper reported that this is not the first time that gunmen pointed to a funeral in the city and pointed to a funeral in 2012, where a 21-year-old man was killed when the shots rang out in front of the church, which the newspaper reported sent hundreds running for cover.

CBS Chicago, citing unidentified sources, reported that police assigned a patrol car to the funeral service after being warned of possible violence.

Police did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News for comment.

Chicago has recently seen a dramatic increase in gun violence, prompting President Trump to warn that he would deploy federal troops in the city.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump noted that this weekend alone, 63 people were shot, 12 fatally across the city. The city has seen 414 homicides this year, compared to 275 during the same period last year.

Associated Press contributed to this report.