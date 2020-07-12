Shots outside Michigan apartment party sends at least 5 to hospital – reports

Five people were shot early Sunday morning in Lansing, Michigan, and all of the victims were rushed to the hospital, according to reports.

Police responded to a call after 3 a.m., where there was a party "in and out" of a complex near College Towne Apartments, WILX News 10 reported.

Three women, aged 19, 21 and 26, were found wounded at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance. Two men, aged 23 and 30, were also shot, and the men went to a hospital on their own.

None of the injuries was life threatening. There were no immediate details on possible suspects, and police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

More than 100 people attended the party, according to WLNS 6.

"This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will use all available assets, including our local, state and federal associations, to hold those responsible accountable," Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said in a release.

At least one of the women was later released from the hospital.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, told WILX News 10 that she was trying to leave the party when the shooting began. A bullet hit her in the back.

Another woman, whose son lives in the apartment complex, said she was going to see her son around midnight and saw 50 people in the parking lot. Her son's car was shot, but he was fine, she said.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the police are seeking more information, asking someone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or the Lansing PD Facebook page.