Should you get HBO Max? New transmission service explained

WarnerMedia has officially unveiled its long-awaited streaming service, HBO Max – and here is everything potential subscribers need to know about the platform. Under the AT&T umbrella, HBO Max launched on May 27, joining the broadcast wars alongside other recent newcomers like Disney +, Apple TV +, Peacock, and Quibi.

Plans for WarnerMedia's "over-the-top" streaming service were first made public in 2018 before being officially announced the following year. What made the news so compelling was the fact that HBO and its premium content would serve as the anchor for the broadcaster alongside content from popular networks like The CW, Cartoon Network and others. It was first expected to debut in late 2019, and later in spring 2020, WarnerMedia is finally rolling out the service for HBO subscribers and newcomers.

With an overwhelming number of streaming services available, consumers may hesitate when it comes to deciding which one is right. Platforms like Netflix and Hulu already have loyal users, but newcomers are still looking to stay apart from the rest. Here's everything there is to know about HBO Max, including an overview, costs, deals, and whether it's worth it or not.

What is HBO Max?

Like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney +, HBO Max is the latest streaming service that houses an enormous amount of video content. The subscription service was announced by WarnerMedia in late 2018, but the official name was not released until June 2019. HBO serves as the anchor for the service, featuring original programming from the premium network as well as new exclusive content and programming from third parties.

Those who want to access HBO Max will find a wide range of options for streaming content. The service will be available through a multitude of cable television providers. In addition to using Internet access on laptops or desktops, subscribers can download the HBO Max app on Android devices, Apple products, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and select Samsung smart TVs.

HBO Max subscribers in the US USA They will have instant access to the content library starting May 27, 2020. International access is a bit more complicated due to rights issues. It's unclear when the UK and Canada can get access to HBO Max (if it ever reaches them). Latin America, on the other hand, will see the arrival of HBO Max sometime in 2021.

HBO Max is more expensive than Netflix: why?

HBO Max is not only more expensive than Netflix, but it is also priced higher than all of its competitors. HBO Max will cost $ 14.99, the same price as HBO Now, and the typical price through cable TV providers. In comparison, the price of a monthly Netflix subscription ranges from $ 8.99 to $ 15.99 depending on consecutive streams. Meanwhile, Disney + is available for $ 6.99 a month or a bundle with Hulu and ESPN + for $ 12.99, while Apple TV + is $ 4.99 a month.

It makes sense that HBO Max would match the price of other network offerings considering that it features the same content, and more. The higher than average price can be credited to the millions and millions invested in the service. WarnerMedia spent $ 425 million on broadcast rights alone to friends. They are also supporting big budget projects like the League of Justice Synder Cut and the next original programming.

HBO Max is more expensive than Netflix, but will be available to a customer segment at no additional cost. Current HBO subscribers can get instant access to the new streaming service based on their cable provider at no additional charge. AT&T-owned platforms, as well as Hulu, Verizon Fios TV, and a few others, are associated with WarnerMedia. HBO Now subscribers will also upgrade to HBO Max at no additional charge. The streamer also offers a free 7-day trial for new subscribers according to its website.

HBO Max Exclusive Movies & TV Shows

Given that HBO is at the center of the WarnerMedia service, the exclusive programming list for the premium network will be available to subscribers. This means 24-hour access to critically acclaimed titles like The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, game of Thronesand Chernobyl. HBO Max will also be home to upcoming DC properties like Doom patrol, the Green Lantern TV series and the aforementioned Synder Cut. These titles are added to the exclusive titles in development of the streamer, such as the game of Thrones prequel Dragon house, Raised by wolves, Dune: Sisterhood, Overlook, and the Gossip Girl restart.

Before the big launch, HBO Max was promoting the launch of the highly anticipated friends special reunion. The television event has since been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is still expected to debut later this year. Another point to note is the fact that HBO Max will exclusively air future seasons of Sesame Street In addition to a series of spin-offs. The service plans to release 31 original series in the first year before rising to 50 the following year and beyond. For those looking for original movies, HBO Max plans to develop eight to ten medium budget movies a year. The first, a comedy titled An American pickle, debuts on August 6 and stars Seth Rogen.

The Biggest Movies and TV Shows Available on HBO Max

HBO Max announced that it would feature 10,000 hours of content available at launch, including more than 2,000 movies. The service's later catalog features titles from networks like DC Entertainment, TBS, TNT, TruTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Adult Swim. Some of the most popular TV titles include the sitcom mentioned above, friends, in addition to popular titles like Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airand pretty Little Liars.

On the film side, HBO Max presents all the installments of the Harry Potter series, the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The dark knight trilogy. Horror fans will find installments of Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Gremlinsand Jaws. DC fans can find titles like Joker, Aquaman, Shazam!, Wonder WomanAnd some others. However, some HBO Max DC movies are still missing, although they could be added later.

Should you get HBO Max?

There is no doubt that HBO Max will cause a sensation in today's broadcast wars. They present a compelling list of titles and plan to produce consistent programming featuring renowned stars. That said, the price might not be worth it, at least not yet. WarnerMedia and AT&T could not have predicted that its launch would take place amid a global pandemic. Many potential subscribers may not have the income to spend $ 14.99 a month on another streaming service. When there are many other well-established services available at lower costs, it's hard to argue the HBO Max case right now.

That said, HBO Max seems to be the type of service to watch out for. Like its competitors, HBO Max lacks original content at launch, but that will soon change. When the focus shifts from broadcast rights to exclusive new programming, the service may pay off. It would be smart to avoid growing pains and jump on the line after they reinforce and balance content. Before considering a subscription, it's also crucial to check what your cable TV provider also offers. Some viewers may already have access without even realizing it. If the cable company does not have a partnership with WarnerMedia and there is already an HBO charge on the bill, it might be worth cutting the network and switching to HBO Max directly through your site or long-term partners.

