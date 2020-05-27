Shunder shudders in June 2020!

Shudder's movie and television highlights shudder in June 2020!

Shudder, AMC's horror-tinged streaming service, has unveiled its best movie and TV moments for the month of June, including the upcoming horror anthology Fear package featuring the directorial debut of Noah Segan (Knives out) and Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie), as well as a Pride Month collection! Check the full schedule to see what to see on Shudder next month!

Shudder June 2020 Original / Exclusive Movies

Scream Queen! My nightmare on Elm Street (premieres Thursday, June 4)

Some have called it the "gayest horror movie ever made," but for Mark Patton, the star of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's RevengeIt was anything but a dream come true. 30 years after its initial release, Patton makes things clear about the controversial sequel that stopped his career even before it started. Detailing the 1985 homophobia and AIDS phobia as a Hollywood actor, Mark traces his obstacles, missteps, and detractors on the road to stardom. Facing the cast and crew for the first time, Mark tries to make peace with his past and embrace his legacy as the first male film queen. Starring Mark Patton, Robert Englund, Kim Myers, Robert Rusler, Marshall Bell, Clu Gulager, and Jack Sholder. Directed by Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen.

Warning: don't play (premieres Thursday, June 11)

Aspiring director Mi-jung struggles to find ideas for a new horror movie until his friend Jun-seo tells him about a mysterious movie that was rumored to have been shot by a ghost. While investigating it, he begins to write a new script about his search for this "ghost movie". But as he gets closer to the truth, the line between his movie and his life begins to blur. Starring Seo Ye-ji and Jin Sun-kyu, directed by Kim Jin-won.

Fear package (premieres Thursday June 18)

7 directors. 7 horror stories. Zero cell phones working. In this gaily macabre anthology, Chad, the owner of Rad Chad's Terror Emporium, relates a series of blood-chilling, blood-chilling stories to illustrate the rules of the horror genre to his new employee. Starring Noah Segan (Knives out), Chase Williamson (Beyond the gates), Jocelyn DeBoer (Greener grass)Jeremy KingDark camera), wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, Toni Trucks (Seal team) and Hawn Tran (Watchers) Directed by Hillary and Courtney Andujar, Anthony Cousins, Emily Hagins, Aaron B. Koontz, Chris McInroy, Noah Segan and Baron Vaughn.

TASTY (premieres Thursday June 25) – SXSW 2020 Midnighter

A young couple travels to a gloomy Eastern European hospital to undergo plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother is coming for another facelift. Wandering through an abandoned room, the groom meets a young woman, gagged and tied to an operating table; she is the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment. He releases her but does not realize that she is Patient Zero and he only caused the outbreak of a virus that will transform doctors, patients and his mother in law into bloodthirsty zombies. Starring Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Benjamin Ramon, Clara Cleymans, Joshua Rubin. Directed by Lars Damoiseaux.

Featured Collections

QUEER HORROR – available 6/1

Celebrate pride with an unmissable LGBTQ + horror curated collection, featuring movies with queer themes, characters, and / or creators. Includes Shudder premieres of the documentary. Scream Queen! My nightmare on Elm Street and Stewart Thorndike Lyle, starring Gaby Hoffman.

Presenting Alena, all the cheerleaders die, Better beware, Hellraiser, Knife + Heart, Lizzie, Lyle (premiere June 8), The old dark house, The quiet room, Scream Queen! My nightmare on Elm Street (June 4), Sorority at the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama, Stranger by the lake, Sweet sweet lonely girl and Wild boys.

ETHERIA 2020 SHORTS PROGRAM – available 6/19

For more than half a decade, Los Angeles-based Etheria Film Night has been one of the world's most respected exhibitions of new horror, comedy, science fiction, fantasy, action, and suspense films made by emerging directors. With in-person events on hold due to Covid-19, Shudder is proud to partner with Etheria to organize this year's lineup of featured shorts from June 19 to July 20.

Presenting Waffle (directed by Carlyn Hudson), Maggie can (directed by Mia’kate Russell), Basic witch (directed by Yoko Okumura), The Conversion Therapist (directed by bears Rebecca Fonte), Eccentric (directed by Myrte Ouwerkerk), The Final Girl Returns (directed by Alexandria Perez), LIVE (directed by Taryn O’Neill), Man in the corner (directed by Kelli Breslin) and Ava at the end (directed by Ursula Ellis).

New movies and series for June

June 1st

Blacula (Director: William Crain)

Scream Blacula Scream (Director: Bob Kelljan)

Sugar hill (Director: Paul Maslansky)

Three blaxploitation horror classics join our Horror Noire collection this month. At william crain Blacula, an 18th century African prince (William Marshall) visits Count Dracula seeking his support to end the slave trade. Instead, the earl transforms him into a vampire and buries him until the disco era. In the dazzling sequel, the son (Don Mitchell) of a last priestess seeks revenge on the cultists who have chosen their adoptive sister, Lisa (Pam Grier), as their new leader. Hoping to curse her, he unconsciously resurrects Blacula's earthly remains (Marshall again). And in Sugar hill, after the mafia takes out the owner of a nightclub, his girlfriend, Diana "Sugar" Hill (Marki Bey), calls voodoo high priest Baron Samedi (Don Pedro Colley) to summon the undead to carry out a wicked plan of revenge.

House of 1,000 corpses (Director: Rob Zombie)

This gore festival follows two young couples on their quest to find the truth about a mythical character known only as "Dr. Satan." Located in rural Texas in the 1970s, the group gets more than they bargained for when they find themselves stranded in an overly realistic house of horrors. The now cultured introduction to the Firefly clan of Zombie, the director's debut remains a fierce beast infused with the savage quality of '70s horror. Starring Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson.

June 4

Scream Queen! My nightmare on Elm Street

5th June

The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs, ep. 207

8 of June

Lyle (Director: Stewart Thorndike)

The waiting couple Leah and June move into a Brooklyn brownstone with their young daughter, Lyle. Despite the strange landlady obsessed with babies and the group of female models living above them, the two are happy with their new apartment until a bizarre accident leads to the death of their daughter. Months later, Leah is still grieving, trying to understand Lyle's death, her landlady's strange behaviors, and her attraction to one of the models above. As Leah prepares for her home birth, she begins to suspect that the neighbors are involved in a satanic covenant and fear for her unborn baby. Starring Gaby Hoffmann, Ingrid Jungermann.

June 11

Warning: don't play

June 12

The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs, ep. 208

June, 15

The bone box (Director: Luke Genton)

After stealing from a series of graves, Tom begins to hear and see strange things that seem to coincide with the dead people he stole. Starring Gareth Koorzen, Aaron Schwartz, Jamie Bernadette, Michelle Krusiec, David Chokachi.

Mausoleum (Director: Michael Dugan)

The Nominee Family has been the victim of an ancient curse in which the first-born daughter of each generation has gone wildly insane and then dies suspiciously. No one can explain the Nomads' folly, but some say it is due to terrible demonic force. By way of an unnatural impulse during her mother's funeral, Susan entered her family's mausoleum, and ever since an evil presence has lurked within her, waiting for the opportunity to leave. Now an adult, something is hidden inside Susan's body, coming out to grotesquely murder anyone who gets too close to discovering her terrifying secret. Starring Bobbie Bresee, Marjoe Gortner, Norman Burton, Maurice Sherbanee, LaWanda Page, Chu Chu Malave.

June 18

Fear package

19th of June

Etheria 2020 Shorts Program

The last drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs, season finale

June 22nd

Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary (Director: Fabrício Bittar)

Four YouTubers with experience in supernatural events seek recognition from their audience while solving the urban legend of the Blonde Bath Case, the spirit that chases the school bathroom. Starring Dani Calabresa, Léo Lins, Danilo Gentili, Murilo Couto.

Psychopath! (Directors: Maxwell Frey, Derek Gibbons)

A group of partying Brooklyn hipsters are savagely harassed and killed by a masked maniac known as the Bushwick party killer. Starring Kristen Martin, Clint Keepin, Maxwell Frey, Derek Gibbons, Cirocco Dunlap.

June 25th

Tasty

June 29

Dig two graves (Director: Hunter Adams)

A young woman obsessed with the death of her brother sets out on a nightmarish journey where she must face a deadly proposal to bring him back. Starring Ted Levine, Samantha Isler, Danny Goldring.