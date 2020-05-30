Shuri will reportedly create a new outfit for Wolverine in the MCU

As all Marvel fans know, Hugh Jackman never wore the classic Glutton suit in any of the Fox X-Men movies. as filmmakers they thought it was too comical to work on the big screen. How Logan Director James Mangold recently revealed that he just didn't feel like the character was the type to wear a full superhero costume by choice. It's interesting, then, that shortly after this comment we are now hearing news of how Wolverine's lawsuit could be explained when it restarts in the MCU.

Roger Wardell's Twitter account has become a must-have source for MCU fans, as insider information has provided plenty of Marvel information in the past. Recently, he started tweeting new scoops from another account, presumably a replacement. Assuming this is really him, you might want to pay attention to his latest one, which claims that Black Panther's genius sister Shuri will create a cutting-edge outfit for Logan to wear.

MCU is a much more dangerous place for Wolverine than you think. Logan receives his nano combat suit thanks to Shuri and Antarctic Vibranium. – Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 30, 2020

Wardell's tweet definitely leaves us wanting more. What could be so dangerous that it makes the immortal antihero need to turn to the Wakandan royal family so they can give him high-tech armor? However, the information you give us would be a good way to align the character with the established MCU. It is interesting that Wardell specifies the use of "Antarctic Vibranium". Will this metal, other than Wakandan's Vibranium, be given the name Adamantium?

In a franchise where the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man and obviously Black Panther have next-gen suits, Glutton had to get some kind of technological upgrade, too. Being in need of a costume due to some threat in his life is also a smart way to overcome the problem Fox struggled with for two decades. That said, why the hell would Logan decide to wear a yellow uniform in the first place?