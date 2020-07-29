SI swimsuit model Camille Kostek speaks up appearing on mag: "I always have to work that first bikini"

EXCLUSIVE: The third is the expired for Camille Kostek.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl for 2019 made her magazine debut in 2018 as part of the first open casting call. She, along with her friend Haley Kalil, won the competition that year.

And just as quickly, the 28-year-old appeared on the cover the following year alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan. Along the way, Kostek has used Instagram to raise awareness of the importance of body positivity for his nearly 800K followers, and to encourage fans to sweat in a fun way with his #NeverNotDancing movement.

Kostek is now featured in the 2020 edition of SI Swimsuit currently on the newsstands. Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock were selected as the coveted cover girls.

Kostek spoke to Fox News about why she still gets nervous on set, having boyfriend Rob Gronkowski by her side, as well as her journey to gain more self-confidence.

Fox News: Looking back, what attracted you to the SI swimsuit?

Camille Kostek: I didn't really grow up wanting to be a model. This was not, you know, a lifelong goal. This was not something she wanted to do since she was little. But then in 2008, I was 15 years old and I saw Marisa Miller on the cover. And I was like, "What is this magazine?"

I saw her freckles. It seemed that women (who) are in my life. Like my mom, like me, like my friends. And it was the first time that I didn't see everything smoothed out and everything in perfect light. It looked real and it looked beautiful. And these women, although they were only photos, could be seen that they radiated confidence.

That practically answers your question. That's what drew me to modeling, specifically for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. It was then that it became a goal and the dream job … It is crazy for me that (the magazine) could speak to me so young, only through images on the page. Now that I know the women behind them, all the models, everything is aligned … It really is the dream job.

Fox News: What was it like filming in the Dominican Republic for issue 2020?

Kostek: It was very different, but the same in the sense that being my third year on set, I still feel so nervous and so excited at the same time. I always have to work with that first bikini. I'm a little bit nervous. I'm … like having a little out-of-body experience and almost forgot how to model. And then everything calms down. You are able to appreciate this moment, just immerse it. I am about to be present in the moment.

Being in the Dominican Republic this year was incredible. I have a family that grew up in the Virgin Islands, in St. Thomas. So I'm like a water baby. I love being on the islands. It just feels like home to me. It's funny, I grew up in Connecticut, but my family is from the islands. You can totally say that I came to life when I landed on those sets. But it's just one of those things you never take for granted … It was like the first time again. It is an exciting emotion.

Fox News: How did you physically prepare for filming?

Kostek: The only thing that really changed was that closer to filming, I was doing more physical exercise in the gym … I like spending time on this job because this was a dream job. I think the first thing I do is spend less time on other projects to really focus on this one. Because of all the work I do, this is the one I am most excited about.

I stopped eating outside. I am very aware of what I am putting in my body on a normal day … it is more like, I go to an event or an appearance, I am going to eat what I have at home. As for exercising, I probably doubled up two weeks early. I do a lot of resistance band workouts … I just throw it in my backpack for no excuse. But I will say that if I crave something, your girl will order a Postmates ice cream at the house, because if you are going to have it, enjoy it. Don't complain, just enjoy it. I definitely don't delete everything.

Fox never: According to your Instagram, "you are never dancing". How does that help you stay healthy in a fun way?

Kostek: My mom put me in dance class when I was 3 years old. Who knew that … it would still be my favorite thing in life? And I took it very seriously. I started competing nationally at 7 years old. After school, that's where I went. They picked me up and I went straight to the dance class. I spent my summer holidays at national dances. I don't regret anything because it became a passion. Dancing has always stayed with me. Even when I became an NFL cheerleader and now, I never danced. It will always be part of my life.

It will always make me feel good and it will make me happy. I can remember that there were some times, some breaks, just some things that I wasn't as sure of myself as now. I didn't have the motivation to get up and do anything. So I started my days dancing and it made a difference. Now I dance in sets. I dance wherever I go, whether it's appropriate or not, whether there's music or not. And what's really cool is that dancing is something anyone can do, regardless of age. It is the universal language of being a free spirit, of positivity.

Fox News: Where does your confidence come from?

Kostek: I think I owe a lot to my mother. I mean, self-confidence comes from yourself, but my mother really raised me in a way that I actually grew up in a non-stop house and that was long before I even considered trying modeling … I really It made me love where I was at the time, or that part of my life, no matter how old I was or how much I weighed. I never really knew what I weigh unless I went to my doctor's checkup.

It was just one of those things my mother always said to me, "This is how you feel when you look in the mirror, how you feel when you put those clothes on. It is not about numbers. It is not about counting calories when you're eating. It's not about what your label says. It's about what you feel inside. " Ultimately, that's what will radiate and shine, whether you enter a room or the streets. That is what will stay with the people, not with the numbers.

I think it played a big role in me even before I entered this industry: the importance of self-love. But it really is a mindset. That is one of the best things that SI has given me: a platform to really share that. (My life is) not all rainbows and butterflies, you know. I go through the struggles and those dark times. I still haven't gotten there. I am still on this journey to self-love. But when you hug yourself for who you are, that light comes in.

Fox News: How does it feel to have someone like Rob Gronkowski supporting you?

Kostek: It's super cool. I always like to say that I'm a strong independent woman. But I can still be that and then have the support of my man … It's like an added bonus to have him in the crowd. I remember last year when we had launch week and it was on the cover. It was really cool to have Rob by my side on a lot of those things. ‘Because I'm always there waiting for him in the stands and I follow him to his sets and appearances, being his biggest admirer.

It was really cool to have Rob by my side for that moment, to see him in the crowd and cheer me up and be backstage waiting for me. It is a very, very good feeling to be in these races that are so completely different, but they are so equal in the sense that it was something that we wanted so much and woke up excited for every day. It's great to share that passion and understand how important it is.

If you have a great game, you will go to sleep early. If I'm not ready to sleep, I need to sleep in the hall. Or, if I'm not going out to eat that night, he respects him and we'll cook because I'm getting ready for a day of filming. It's great to have that together.

Fox News: Initially you did not imagine yourself as a model. So, was there a time in your career when you felt like giving up because things were not going your way?

Kostek: Oh definitely. There was a time when I was going to model agents for three years in a row, from Miami to Los Angeles to New York. He was being rejected. He had many doors on his face. I was getting a lot of "You should change this" or "You should change that". You should lose weight. There is an opening for this campaign. You just need to get into this jean size. "It wouldn't have been me if I had lost weight to adapt to that model … But that's when I saw the open call for the SI. I was like," This is it. This is going to be it. "

There were many doubts along the way. Many times I just stopped doing it and started looking for other jobs just to make money because the modeling didn't work realistically. It allowed me to be with myself and really think about this. I entered SI without an agent. I wanted to be seen for myself. And here we are now.