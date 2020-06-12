SI swimwear finalist Brielle Anyea recalls the struggles she suffered as a plus size model: "It was painful"

Brielle Anyea burst into tears when she saw her dreams of becoming a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

The star and designer behind MissesBrie swimsuit brand is one of the top six finalists for the magazine's 2020 Model Search. Anyea joins Kathy Jacobs, Clarissa Bowers, Jamea Lynee, Christie Valdiserri, and Tanaye White as one of the select few who flew to the sun-drenched Turks and Caicos Islands and strutted for the camera in hopes of becoming the final winner. from Model Search.

But before strutting around with her things, Anyea shed a few tears on the set, because it's been a long time coming.

Anyea spoke to Fox News about the hardships she suffered from being accepted by the modeling industry and what it really was like to try searching, in addition to having an "epiphany" that forever changed her life.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 55, CELEBRATES HER BIRTHDAY IN THE BUBBLE BATH: "HOPE REAL LIFE BEGINS A DAY AGAIN"

MARILYN MONROE ENCOURAGED TO STRIP IN THE LAST FILM & # 39; SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE & # 39; FOR THIS REASON, SAYS THE PHOTOGRAPHER

Fox News: What was your reaction after learning you are a SI Swimsuit swim quest finalist?

Brielle Anyea: Instead of being in complete shock where I was speechless, I screamed at full speed while on the phone with one of the editors * laughs *. I must have burst his eardrum, but I apologized! I am so grateful that I did not expect that phone call at all.

It is one of those things where you are thankful to be surrounded by so many amazing and inspiring women. But even with that, I didn't expect to be a finalist at all. I was just enjoying the process. So being named a finalist was just a surreal moment. It also seems like a long time has passed because I've been working very, very hard over the years to have a chance like this as a model.

Fox News: Looking back, what prompted you to try Swim Search?

Anyea This was not the first time I applied. I tried twice. I did it in 2018 after seeing a couple of my model friends do it. They went a long way in the process and I thought, "If they can do it, I can do it too."

BROOKE SHIELDS, 55, SHARES HER SECRETS TO FEEL YOUNG IN A BATH

PBS DOCUMENTARY ON ‘30S HOLLYWOOD STAR MAE WEST TO AIR:" IT WAS A SEXUAL GANGSTER "

I got to the Top 67 but didn't get any further after that. Honestly, I think it was because I didn't have as much confidence in myself and my trip as now. This time, I gave them everything. My family has taught me that if you really want something, you have to work hard to achieve it. It will not always be an easy path. It's about being consistent. That stayed with me.

Fox News: You originally started modeling in 2015, but it seemed like you were facing a lot of resistance from various modeling agencies.

Anyea That's right. I am not a spring chicken when it comes to modeling. And in 2015, I felt that plus size modeling was about to be the mainstream. We started to see much more amazing models of different shapes and sizes in bands to show that plus size modeling is one thing and it is here to stay.

But before that, I didn't get many jobs because (the agencies) weren't interested. For them, I was too big or too dark. I struggled a lot with this because they tell you right in your face that you are not enough. The major modeling agencies told me that if I even want to set foot in the launch process, I need to say out of the sun and have to lose a lot of pounds. It was painful. That can be very discouraging.

PBS DOCUMENTARY ON ‘30S HOLLYWOOD STAR MAE WEST TO AIR:" IT WAS A SEXUAL GANGSTER "

"NIP / TUCK" STAR KELLY CARLSON SAYS HE LEFT HOLLYWOOD TO SUPPORT THE HUSBAND'S MARINE RACE

Fox News: He finally discovered cure modeling, but that can sometimes come with its own challenges.

Anyea It was tough because I received strong criticism of my body, appearance, and skin tone. I walked six miles a day, twice in the morning and then once at night to try to get the sample size and be as thin as possible. I was also starving. But I had an epiphany. What am I doing? Why do I have to become someone? I am not just to be remarkable. I just thought, "Fuck this." If I can't put my foot in the door the way I look, I'm going to build my own opportunities. It was then that I created an Instagram platform where I shared my stories and struggles as a model.

It turned out that there were many women who were going through the same thing and not all of them were models. And honestly, it was because I started talking and interacting with other women that more opportunities arose, those that accepted me for what I was. But it wasn't enough just to be a plus size model. I wanted to use my platform as an outlet to raise awareness of body positivity and share the messages I wish I had heard when I was struggling. And it's been growing from there.

Fox News: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has been said to have become more inclusive than ever. Why is having a representation like this in SI more important now than ever?

Anyea Oh my god, it's very important. I can't even begin to tell you how many emails and emails I have received from women of all ages around the world saying how grateful they are to see that SI expands and introduces other women who look like them. It is a beautiful feeling when you are part of the change. It is beyond being in a magazine. It's about making women feel more welcome and together. And they matter. Finally we can see women from all walks of life come together. They are also part of the club.

BROOKE SHIELDS, 54, REVEALS HIS INCREDIBLE FIGURE IN ORANGE BIKINI NEON

JENNIFER ANISTON'S FITNESS SECRETS: 8 WAYS OF THE STAR OF & # 39; FRIENDS & # 39; FIT

Fox News: What does being in SI mean to you?

Anyea It means the world. The world means more taxes. I have spent years fighting for a seat at the table. And finally it happens. This not only helps you and your career. It also helps other women. I feel like my job is done. This is what happens when you are constant and never give up. You need to believe in change and continue to fight for it.

Fox News: For the next issue, you filmed in Turks and Caicos. How was that?

Anyea I cried like a baby on set * laughs *. I cried a lot because it was a very surreal moment. It's one thing to be told you're in the top six, but it's a completely different feeling when you get on that plane and then you're photographed by the best SI photographer. And then you meet women like Christie Brinkley. I remember Tyra Banks saying, "You have this." I cried a lot, but had to keep my composure * laughs *. And the photo shoot was a lot of fun.

Fox News: Some critics may argue that SI Swimsuit is nothing more than a magazine featuring women who wear bikinis. What would you say to those critics?

Anyea Everyone will have their own opinion and I cannot criticize someone for having their own perspectives and opinions. All I can do is shed light on the facts. And the fact is, he IS doing a good job showing women beyond the swimsuit. These women are sparking a global conversation about what it means to be represented.

TONI BRAXTON, 52, SAYS "BEACH BODY READY" BUT "TOO SCARY" IN BIKINI SELFIE

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD ROCKS A BLACK BIKINI WHILE "TAKING A LOT OF DIGITAL DETOX NECESSARY"

You have a woman in her 50s and someone like me, a dark-haired, plus-size woman. You have a woman in neuroscience and another shaking her. It cannot be more diverse than that. Tells a story. The story is, it's not just about the swimsuit. It's about the woman behind this. They are here, along with their stories and experiences. It is more than just the photo. We are a brotherhood

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, LIFTS THE WEIGHTS IN A BIKINI: "EVERY DAY"

THE MODEL AMPUTEE MARSHA ELLE REMEMBER TO SEE HER PHOTOS ON PLAYBOY: "HE LOOKED AT MY NUCLEUS"

Fox News: What advice would you give to any woman who wants to feel safe in a swimsuit but doesn't know where to start?

Anyea It is definitely a matter of taking one step at a time. I was not comfortable wearing a bikini or tankini for that matter. It was all about one piece and swimsuits with a skirt. I didn't want to get out of my comfort zone. But it all starts with hugging your body, in whatever size or shape you have. If you feel amazing and completely at ease, it will show. But take one step at a time. But put your bikini on and wear it around the house. When you look in the mirror, go "Dang, I'm hot." You need to reprogram your brain. You are the boss of your body. Celebrate it.