Sia criticizes for mistaking Nicki Minaj for Cardi B, offers apologies

Sia is taking some heat.

The "Chandelier" singer took to Twitter on Friday to reply to a fan's deleted tweet with a photo of Nicki Minaj, and asked Sia if she would ever collaborate with the rapper, according to E! News.

"I love (Cardi B) and while this is not a collaboration, I would love COLLAB with her any day," Sia, 44, wrote, tagging rapper Cardi B in the post.

The singer quickly received a backlash from fans, who also used the hashtag "#SiaIsOverParty".

"SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO ELIMINATE I AM NOT PLAYING", a follower commented.

"MOVE YOUR GRANDMOTHER HAIR" said another. "THAT'S NOT CARDI."

One third said: "Literally Nicki Minaj, you're a fool."

"Why would you say this …?" another comment.

According to E! News, Sia posted a handful of tweets that have since been removed in reference to the dispute between Cardi B, 27, and Minaj, 37.

"I don't care about fighting," said a tweet. "George Floyd was assassinated. Breonna Taylor. Assassinated. Let's get up in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki (sic) are so mean that they would want you to focus on a silly fight instead of REAL NEWS."

Another Sia tweet insisted that Cardi B and Minaj are not focused on any dispute, but on "the problem of systemic racism."

After the test, the singer posted a message on Twitter to apologize.

"I totally misunderstood a previous tweet that led me to make a jester of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you find out. Can I both like you?"

Rapper Neith appears to have spoken up on the matter, and his representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, nor did Sia's.

Sia has been particularly vocal in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, having encouraged fans to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as for praising peaceful protests.

Earlier this year, the "Together" singer revealed that she had adopted two teenage children in 2019.