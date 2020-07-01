Sia reveals that she is a grandmother, she wants her grandchildren to call her that

Sia has some great news.

Earlier this year, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she had adopted two teens who "were aging out of the foster care system."

Now Sia's family is growing, as she explained during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, calling herself a "grandmother f – king".

"My youngest son just had two babies," said the "Chandelier" singer, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I'm immediately horrified. No, I'm fine."

While he is happy to have the new little ones, Sia said there is one thing he wishes was different.

"They call me 'Nana'. I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey' as Kris (Jenner). I said 'Call me Lovey'," he revealed.

The musician also talked about what the adoption of two children taught him about the foster care system.

"They were aging out of the care system. They are up to 21 years old, but they were both 18 years old when I adopted them … Now I am a little tired after researching the foster system as much as I have done. In the last year," said. "He is completely corrupt and he is failing us. Not in my experience, in the experience of my children. They have been in 18 different places in their 18 years."

She said there was also a small learning curve that encompassed two practically adult youth.

"It started out as a pretty big roller coaster. They told me one thing, I discovered another. But I really stayed as a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept very strong limits," he explained. "I would say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from,' which is not a pleasant life."

The singer of "Together" continued: "It is not a good life, and I would say: I'm doing this because I'm your mother. I love you. I have no other agenda than the fact that I love you. I don't want See you in prison. I don't want to see you like that 5 percent in prison with your story and the color of your skin. "

Both children have been through "trauma programs," as Sia revealed, and one of them "recently came out."

"He is flourishing and he is the light of my life," she said. "I love him so much."

Meanwhile, Sia went on to say that her youngest son is still "processing" some of the trauma from his past, which Sia said she "really hopes she can handle" because it took her 41 years to deal with her own trauma.

"I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone," Sia explained. "The trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment when you're ready, psychologically ready. So I'm just trying to do what's best for them."

Her two children are young black men, which Sia said helped her recognize her own white privilege.

"I am ashamed. I am ashamed that it took me to adopt two black children to really understand what they go through on a daily basis," confessed the power. "There are things to do. In fact, we can act, and in fact we can try to do justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, only in reality, we can have an effect. We do not have to feel sad and guilty."

Today, her children "tell her what she really is like.

Furthermore, Sia said he is entering "semi-retirement" now that he has accomplished many of his goals.

"I understand what my role is. I understand, and I am thankful that I could be helpful to some people on the road, that I could be of service, that I could use my platform for good," he explained to Lowe. "I am grateful that you have also provided me with the resources to be able to donate a lot of money to different charities and also to adopt two children and send them to very expensive trauma treatments that a normal person could not do. And that is what I am grateful for. for now ".