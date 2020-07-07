Siberia had its warmest June on record, says Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service

Siberia is one of the coldest areas on Earth, but it is currently dealing with intense fires and record temperatures.

The area's carbon dioxide emissions in June were the highest in the 18-year CAMS dataset, eclipsing a record 53 megatons set in June 2019.

"The higher temperatures and drier surface conditions provide the ideal conditions for these fires to burn and persist for so long in such a large area," said CAMS senior scientist Mark Parrington.

"We have seen very similar patterns in fire activity and soil moisture anomalies across the region in our fire monitoring activities in recent years."

Siberia also experienced its warmest June on record amid an unprecedented heat wave, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a program affiliated with the European Commission.

Temperatures in the region were up to 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average in June.

Siberia tends to experience large temperature changes month to month and year to year. But temperatures in the region have remained well above average since 2019, which is unusual.

June temperatures across Siberia were more than five degrees Celsius (nine degrees Fahrenheit) higher than average and more than one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the same month in 2018 and 2019, the first two June more warm.

CS3 estimated that on June 20, eastern Siberia reached an hourly maximum arctic temperature of 37 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit). It is a new high for the Arctic, being one or two degrees Celsius warmer than previous records set in Alaska in 1969 and eastern Siberia in 1973.

The Siberian heat wave has also contributed to falling sea ice levels, especially in the Arctic Ocean, according to the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center.

But not all parts of the region have been affected. Western Siberia mainly recorded below-average temperatures last month.

The entire planet posted record temperatures last month, tying 2019 for the warmest June on record, at 0.53 degrees Celsius (0.95 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1981-2010 average.

In 2020, Copernicus discovered that four of the first six months of the year were the hottest on record globally or tied with previous record temperatures. The exceptions were February and March 2020, which were the second warmest ever recorded worldwide.

"Finding what caused these record temperatures is not an easy task, as there are many contributing factors interacting with each other. Siberia and the Arctic Circle in general have large fluctuations from year to year and have experienced other relatively warm Junes before," The C3S Director said earlier. Carlo Buontempo. "The worrying thing is that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world."

"Western Siberia experiencing warmer-than-average temperatures for so long during winter and spring is unusual, and the exceptionally high temperatures in Arctic Siberia that have occurred now in June 2020 are equally cause for concern," Buontempo said,

The Arctic is heating twice as fast as the rest of the planet through a process known as Arctic amplification.

Melting arctic ice has accelerated, leading to a seasonal snow cap that is not as white and absorbs more sunlight, leading to further warming, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The merger may already be having dramatic consequences. Last month, a catastrophic oil spill in the Siberian city of Norlisk, which caused 20,000 tons of fuel to spill into a river, was attributed to the melting of permafrost in the Arctic city.

CS3 researchers believe that large-scale wind patterns in Siberia and low snow cover and soil moisture may have led to milder temperatures there this spring.