Sick of slow internet? How to verify that you are getting what you pay for

We all know the pain of the "slow" Internet: video buffering, downloads take years, and a single page can take forever to load. We wonder if it is our browser, our device or the website we are visiting.

It could be your Wi-Fi signal. Wireless networks are known for connection problems. Tap or click to find ways to increase your Wi-Fi coverage forever, including changing the router channel, which hardly anyone does.

Speaking of which, your router or modem will also be the culprit. You may be tempted to unplug yours and plug it back in, but that's a mistake. Tap or click here to see how tech pros reboot their routers, where patience can pay off in a more reliable signal.

Beyond that, how can you identify the problem? Your first step is to check the speed of your connection. Then compare the test results with the speed announced by your Internet provider.

Note: Before testing your internet speed, make sure no one on your home network is doing bandwidth grabbing tasks like downloading or sharing files, streaming videos, playing games, etc. You don't want any activity to alter the results.

Measure internet speed

Internet speed is generally measured in "megabytes per second" or Mbps. Each provider promises different levels of Internet speed rates. In general, the more expensive the plan, the faster your internet should be.

1-3 Mbps – Good enough for web browsing, email, social media, casual online gaming (if you don't mind a bit of latency) and email. However, this is not ideal for streaming video.

3-4 Mbps – This is the minimum speed for standard video transmission from services like Netflix. This speed may be enough for a single-computer home, but with all the HD content available on the web right now, you should expect constant video buffering.

5-10 Mbps – Netflix recommends at least 5 Mbps for a single HD broadcast, and will double it for two simultaneous HD broadcasts. Although this is the baseline rate required for HD content, it could still generate buffering, especially if you have multiple devices connected.

10-20 Mbps – This is the minimum speed for a consistent and reliable internet experience. If you continually download files from the web and cloud storage services, get a plan with this advertised speed at a minimum.

20 Mbps and above – Now we are talking. Homes with multiple computers and devices, video streaming services, smart appliances, and concurrent users must aim for a plan of at least 20 Mbps.

Services that test internet speed

Now that you know what Internet speed is required for certain activities, it's time to test your actual bandwidth and compare it to the speed you should be getting. Here are the most popular sites to use. It is a good idea to test on more than one site. Your experience may be different.

Compare the results you get with the speeds promised by your Internet service provider. Be sure to run multiple tests over several days at different times. Write down your results so you don't forget. This will give you an overview of your connection speed.

You can also find specific periods when it is slow, depending on network congestion in your area. This is especially true if many of your neighbors work from home and monopolize bandwidth in video conferences or broadcast presentations.

RELATED: Windows computer operating? Touch or click to get seven DIY tools that you can use to diagnose the problem.

Speedtest by Ookla

One of the best known Internet speed test services available is Speedtest by Ookla. This service can measure the ping response of your connection and the download and upload speeds from a remote server.

Regarding download and upload speeds, measurements are given in bits per second. Higher numbers are better. Download speeds are typically much faster than upload speeds.

Touch or click here to try Ookla Speedtest now.

Fast.com

Netflix has its Internet speed test called Fast.com. Fast.com is completely browser-based, so you don't have to download an application or program.

Just point your web or mobile browser at Fast.com and the test will run automatically and show your download speed when done.

For more details about your connection, tap or click the "Show more information" box. This will show your latency, load speeds, and the servers used for the test.

SpeedOf.Me

Another excellent web-based speed test is SpeedOf.Me. The great thing about this tool is the real-time graph that tracks fluctuations in speeds as the test runs. It can also provide you with a graphical history of all the tests you've done to compare.

Click here to try SpeedOf.Me now.

Other tests you can try

You can also access speed tests directly on the search engine of your choice. For example, search for the keywords "speed test" in Google and the first result will show Google's own speed test tool.

The same service is available from Bing. Just search for the "speed test" through Bing and the first result is a handy speedometer-style internet speed tool that measures ping response plus download and upload speeds.

Tips for more accurate results

Whenever available, always use a wired connection for the most accurate and consistent results. Why? The culprit for your slower speeds may be your Wi-Fi connection and not your ISP connection.

Do multiple tests and if the average results are only 5-10 Mbps, that should be tolerable. Factors such as congestion during peak hours and its distance from the relay hardware will contribute to slight variations in its speed. (For greater precision, you can turn off your Wi-Fi radios during wired testing.)

If your wired results are much lower than advertised, a constant 20-30 Mbps difference, perhaps, then something else might be happening.

Check your hardware first and see if it supports your vendor's recommendations. For example, older DOCSIS 2.0 modems cannot exceed 38 Mbps. If you have a rate plan of 50 Mbps or more, please upgrade your modem to DOCSIS 3.0 or 3.1.

What if you already have newer hardware and still see lower speeds than advertised? Then check your network for unauthorized devices that may be stealing your bandwidth.

If you find Wi-Fi thieves, you'd better get them out, then quickly change your network password! Tap or click here to make sure no one steals your wifi.

If all else fails, call your internet service provider. Tap or click here for seven ways to lower your internet bill while you're on it.

What questions about the digital lifestyle do you have? Call Kim's national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to or watch The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, TV or computer. Or tap or click here to watch Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on The Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and offers advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacking. For your daily tips, free newsletters, and more, visit their website at Komando.com.