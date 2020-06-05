Signal For Android & iOS Adds Blurred Faces Feature To Protect Protesters

Signal has released a new feature that allows owners of Android and iOS devices to blur people's faces in photos before sharing them. This is just the latest feature announced by the encrypted messaging service designed to offer additional ways for app users to protect their privacy.

Signal is no stranger to putting user privacy first and that is possibly one of its main selling points. With a focus on end-to-end encryption, the service offers users a way to communicate with each other without having to worry about enabling any privacy features, or even if the app itself is listening and taking notes. As a result, it has gained great popularity among groups who want to maintain a higher level of privacy.

With the protests currently underway, Signal is likely to be a service used by some before, during, and after the protests, and Signal is now looking to make it even safer to use the app through the launch of a new delete feature. face. In the blog post announcing the feature, Signal makes it clear that this new tool is designed to help protesters record events and share photos while maintaining participant privacy. As Signal explained in the post, "We have also been working to discover additional ways we can support everyone on the street right now," while adding that the update for Android and iOS "will be rolled out as soon as possible."

How Signal Face Erase Works

After the update of the app, a new icon will be added to the image editor inside the Signal app that will activate the facial blur. The app will then seek to do most of the work for the user, though Signal notes that it doesn't "detect every face 100% of the time." As an added layer of protection and privacy, facial blur processing takes place locally on the device and is therefore never broadcast anywhere else. For times when the tool doesn't automatically detect a face, or when you need to blur anything other than a face, Signal has also added a "blur brush" that allows users to manually blur sections of the photo.

While the intent here is to support protesters in a way that also helps protect their privacy, a feature like this will inevitably also benefit anyone who wants to share images with blurry faces. In some cases, this will also mean those who are breaking the law now and in the future. However, that's not necessarily something new, since Signal has always attracted a wide variety of Android and iOS users, due to its clear emphasis on protecting user privacy above all else.

Source: signal

