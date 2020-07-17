Signs of a Democratic Collapse Are Everywhere

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


* President Trump's ratings on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic continue to collapse. In a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, only 38% approved of how Trump has treated the virus, while 60% disapproved. In March, 51% approved of how Trump was handling the pandemic, while 45% disapproved in that same poll. As the public has soured on Trump's ability to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, it has also moved strongly in favor of Joe Biden in the general election. The former vice president leads Trump by 15 and 11 points in two new national polls released this week.

* Democrats have a double digit advantage in party ID. In a new Gallup issue, 50% of Americans identify themselves as Democrats or Democrat-biased, while 39% describe themselves as Republican or Republican-biased. That's a major change from January when the Republicans had a 47% to 45% advantage in party identification in Gallup polls and a rapid acceleration of the Democrats' lead from even May when the Democrats had a 3-point lead. points on the issue of party identification.

* Democrats are crushing Republicans in fundraising.. Democratic candidates in the country's 11 most competitive Senate contests raised a collective $ 67.3 million between April 1 and June 30 — $ 20.5 million plus than his Republican counterparts, according to tabulations made by the Wall Street Journal. The story is the same in the House where Democratic candidates raised $ 457 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $ 365 million for Republican candidates. And, as the Center for Responsive Politics, which made that calculation, points out:

"That difference in fundraising is even greater in swing districts currently held by well-funded Democratic incumbents.

"Recent submissions show Democrats are widening the gap. In 13 races holding primary elections in June and July that are considered competitive by the Cook Political Report, incumbent Democrats have 9 times as much money in the bank – $ 40 million to $ 4.5 million – than the best-financed Republican challengers. "

The disabled politicians are taking note.

On Friday, Cook's Political Report moved 20 (!) House Races in favor of Democrats, an unprecedented change to one party. As the editor of the Chamber, David Wasserman, wrote:

"President Trump's abysmal polls since the pandemic began are putting Republican bad luck in serious jeopardy. We may be approaching the point where dozens of House Republicans will have to decide whether to let the president loose and execute a "check and balance" message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats who move too far left under a possible Biden administration …

"… Republicans began the cycle in hopes of earning 18 seats to win back the majority. Now they are just trying to avoid a repeat of 2008, when they not only lost the presidency, but were overwhelmed by money from Democrats and they lost even more House seats after losing 30 seats and control two years earlier. For the first time in this cycle, Democrats have at least the same opportunity to get House seats as Republicans in net terms. "

Earlier this week, Inside Elections editor Nathan Gonzales wrote this about the state of the game in the Senate (bold is mine):

"The Senate has been at stake for at least nine months, but the Democrats' chances of gaining control of the chamber have improved significantly in recent weeks …

"… Democrats need a net profit of four seats for a majority, but they can control the Senate by winning three seats and winning the White House. With less than four months to go before Election Day, the most likely outcome is a Democratic net gain of 3-5 Senate seats. Given that Biden has a clear lead in the presidential race, that means Democrats are more likely to gain control of the Senate. "

At the presidential level, Trump is equally wrong. The Cook Report gives Biden 279 electoral votes in the solid, likely, or slanted Democratic categories compared to just 188 for Trump. This week, the Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia moved seven traditional Republican fortresses (Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Utah) from safe Republican states to potential Republican states and to the list of possible competitive careers in the presidency. race.
As Kyle Kondik of UVA wrote:

"It is extremely unlikely that Trump will win if the polls continue to look the way they do now. And if these numbers represent a new normal, we must consider the possibility that these elections are not particularly close, and that the new states may come into play In other words, if the national image remains bleak for Trump, then the slippage he has seen earlier this year would not be limited to a handful of changing states. "

Bottom line: all the signs are there that this could be a landslide on the ballot for Democrats. Yes, things could change between now and November 3. But given Trump's stubbornness in refusing to admit his mistakes in dealing with the coronavirus and current spikes in some of the country's most populous states, such a change seems highly unlikely at the moment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here