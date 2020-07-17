Signs of a Democratic Collapse Are Everywhere





* President Trump's ratings on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic continue to collapse. In a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, only 38% approved of how Trump has treated the virus, while 60% disapproved. In March, 51% approved of how Trump was handling the pandemic, while 45% disapproved in that same poll. As the public has soured on Trump's ability to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, it has also moved strongly in favor of Joe Biden in the general election. The former vice president leads Trump by 15 and 11 points in two new national polls released this week.

* Democrats have a double digit advantage in party ID. In a new Gallup issue, 50% of Americans identify themselves as Democrats or Democrat-biased, while 39% describe themselves as Republican or Republican-biased. That's a major change from January when the Republicans had a 47% to 45% advantage in party identification in Gallup polls and a rapid acceleration of the Democrats' lead from even May when the Democrats had a 3-point lead. points on the issue of party identification.

* Democrats are crushing Republicans in fundraising.. Democratic candidates in the country's 11 most competitive Senate contests raised a collective $ 67.3 million between April 1 and June 30 — $ 20.5 million plus than his Republican counterparts, according to tabulations made by the Wall Street Journal. The story is the same in the House where Democratic candidates raised $ 457 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $ 365 million for Republican candidates. And, as the Center for Responsive Politics, which made that calculation, points out: