Signs of a Democratic Collapse Are Everywhere

* Democrats have a double digit advantage in party ID. In a new Gallup issue, 50% of Americans identify themselves as Democrats or Democrat-biased, while 39% describe themselves as Republican or Republican-biased. That's a major change from January when the Republicans had a 47% to 45% advantage in party identification in Gallup polls and a rapid acceleration of the Democrats' lead from even May when the Democrats had a 3-point lead. points on the issue of party identification.
"That difference in fundraising is even greater in swing districts currently held by well-funded Democratic incumbents.
"Recent submissions show Democrats are widening the gap. In 13 races holding primary elections in June and July that are considered competitive by the Cook Political Report, incumbent Democrats have 9 times as much money in the bank – $ 40 million to $ 4.5 million – than the best-financed Republican challengers. "
"President Trump's abysmal polls since the pandemic began are putting Republican bad luck in serious jeopardy. We may be approaching the point where dozens of House Republicans will have to decide whether to let the president loose and execute a "check and balance" message, offering voters insurance against congressional Democrats who move too far left under a possible Biden administration …
"… Republicans began the cycle in hopes of earning 18 seats to win back the majority. Now they are just trying to avoid a repeat of 2008, when they not only lost the presidency, but were overwhelmed by money from Democrats and they lost even more House seats after losing 30 seats and control two years earlier. For the first time in this cycle, Democrats have at least the same opportunity to get House seats as Republicans in net terms. "
"The Senate has been at stake for at least nine months, but the Democrats' chances of gaining control of the chamber have improved significantly in recent weeks …
"… Democrats need a net profit of four seats for a majority, but they can control the Senate by winning three seats and winning the White House. With less than four months to go before Election Day, the most likely outcome is a Democratic net gain of 3-5 Senate seats. Given that Biden has a clear lead in the presidential race, that means Democrats are more likely to gain control of the Senate. "
"It is extremely unlikely that Trump will win if the polls continue to look the way they do now. And if these numbers represent a new normal, we must consider the possibility that these elections are not particularly close, and that the new states may come into play In other words, if the national image remains bleak for Trump, then the slippage he has seen earlier this year would not be limited to a handful of changing states. "
Bottom line: all the signs are there that this could be a landslide on the ballot for Democrats. Yes, things could change between now and November 3. But given Trump's stubbornness in refusing to admit his mistakes in dealing with the coronavirus and current spikes in some of the country's most populous states, such a change seems highly unlikely at the moment.