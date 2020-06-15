Signs that you are becoming your father, and the average age you start: survey

You start to become your father at age 37, according to a new survey.

Not only that, but 68 percent of respondents said they feel more like their father with each passing year.

With Father's Day just around the corner, a new survey of 2,000 Americans with living parents aimed to get some insights into our relationship with Dad and how the pandemic may have shaken the way we relate to them.

37 percent said they take roasting very seriously because of their father, while one in three (35 percent) said they get their practical skills from them. 22% of the silent ads on television due to their father, one in four growls when they get up from the sofa now, and another one in four say they fall asleep on the sofa with the game on, just like Dad.

Conducted by Omaha Steaks, the results found that three out of four Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic really made them appreciate their parents more.

With more time to talk, two out of three said they had gotten to know their parents a lot more in the past few months. As a result, respondents said they communicate with their father on average six times a week, be it a call, a text message, a video call, or an in-person visit.

The results also found that Americans with living parents plan to make this Father's Day special for the beloved father.

So special, in fact, that the average respondent plans to spend about $ 100 on a gift this year, while one in 10 said they plan to spend more than $ 200.

So what are we going to give Dad for this year's big day? The results showed that most Americans will opt for a good dinner and something expensive, like a technology device or a smart watch.

Four out of 10 will give their father something practical that they know they want, like socks or a tool kit.

But according to the survey, when respondents were asked what they think their father really wanted, the popular responses were simply a juicy steak and an ice cold beer, news that probably made Omaha Steaks very happy.

"Father's Day is simple, parents want meat," said Todd Simon, senior vice president of Omaha Steaks, in response to the survey.

Read on for more statistics on what the average respondent considered to be the most parental trait about himself, as well as what they think his father really wants this Father's Day:

The main traits respondents think they get from their parents

Take the grill very seriously: 37 percent Repair things instead of buying new ones: 35 percent Dive into cheesy pranks: 28 percent Tell your children to ask their mother: 26 percent Falling asleep on the couch with the game on: 25 percent Growl when I get up from the couch: 25 percent Silent ads: 22 percent I love mowing the lawn: 22 percent I don't like it when people touch the thermostat: 21 percent Finish everyone else's plate at a restaurant: 18 percent

What respondents think their father wants