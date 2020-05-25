Signs that your immune system is weak and how to address them amid a coronavirus pandemic





Knowing the condition of your immune system is very important, especially since everyone is battling the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, people with low or weakened immunity have been found to be at increased risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus. Recent reports have revealed that many nursing homes are struggling because the coronavirus has infected many of their patients and staff. According to the New York Times, more than a third of COVID-19 deaths in the US USA They actually date back to nursing home facilities. And this is not surprising, as the elderly are the most vulnerable to contracting the new coronavirus. People with weak immune systems or immunocompromised people are prone to contracting diseases from viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these people include HIV / AIDS patients, cancer and transplant patients, people with inherited diseases and other medical conditions. The immune system is very important in the body's fight against foreign particles. A person's vulnerability to infection and disease largely depends on one's immune system. Therefore, immunity varies from person to person. Some people are more susceptible to infections and show severe reactions, while others do not show immune responses to mild infections. For those who are unsure whether they have a weak immune system or not, Dr. Ax has listed all the telltale signs and symptoms of a weakened immune system. They include a strong vulnerability to infections, an increased frequency and duration of illness, repeated infections, digestive problems, headaches, inflammation, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and autoimmune disorders. If you are someone who catches a cold easily, you almost certainly have a weak immune system. If you frequently experience pain and discomfort, it is also a sign that you may be immunocompromised. During this pandemic, it is important to strengthen your immune system to protect yourself against COVID-19.

Experts have recommended ways to boost the immune system and reduce the risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus. First, consider what you eat while in quarantine. Your diet has a great impact on your general well-being. The next is to control stress and get enough sleep. Both promote better functioning of the different organs and systems of the body. The last is to take supplements. Since not all of the body's nutritional needs can be obtained from the diet, it is best to take vitamins and supplements, especially during the quarantine period.

People line up outside Elmhurst Hospital to be tested for the coronavirus outbreak on March 24, 2020 in Queens, New York. New York City has about a third of the nation's confirmed coronavirus cases, making it the center of the outbreak in the United States. (Photo by Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez / Getty Images) Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez / Getty Images.




