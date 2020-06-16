Silence is not an option

The United States is in crisis right now. Many people want to help, but have no idea where to start. In our new podcast, we will delve into the reality of being black and brown in America and explore what you can do to help find the way forward. We will have difficult conversations with activists, artists, and thinkers about our nation's deep racial divide. As we search for meaningful and lasting solutions, there is much to learn and unlearn. These conversations will be challenging, even uncomfortable, but they are important. Because this time, we can rebuild America together. Hosted by Don Lemon.