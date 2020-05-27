Silent Hill fans go crazy with the new Pyramid Head DLC in Dead By Daylight

In spite of Silent Hill the video game's IP has been virtually frozen since the devastating cancellation of Silent hills in April 2015, it is beginning to seem increasingly likely that Konami is dusting off its beloved franchise for a new and modern audience.

First the Silent Hill The rumor mill has been out of control lately. From wacky reports from Microsoft buying the Japanese publisher's game catalog, to more plausible news from the company partnering with Sony to develop a new duo. Silent Hill titles, even given the unlikely possibility of a new collaboration between Konami and everyone's favorite Metal Gear Solid Creator Hideo Kojima, it's fair to say that the classic survival and horror series is back in the minds of gamers right now. In fact, we even hear news from our own sources that Silent hills It's still in the cards.

Second, a new movie trench based on the town of the titular lake has also been given the green light. Fortunately, it is being directed by Christophe Gans, who is familiar with the source material. Of course, Gans was instrumental in bringing the original film to the big screen. I personally think the first Silent Hill The photo was greatly underrated, but it's just me.

Finally and most urgently, Silent HillThe most iconic great evil, Pyramid Head, has just been officially announced to come to Behavior Interactive slasher 4v1, Dead in the daylight. Yes, you read that right, the judge, jury, and most notorious hangman in the cloudy city is addressing the popular multiplayer asymmetric murder as DLC.

As a result of the recent announcement, Silent Hill Fans have turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on Pyramid Head landing their new concert as a killer at Dead in the daylight:

I literally don't care at all that the new content of Silent Hill is just dlc for another franchise, it's enough proof that konami is clinging to IP for a reason – yes (lent hill Real) (@rawshocked) May 27, 2020

Silent Hill is coming to Dead by Daylight, is this to exaggerate? Or fan service? In any case, I become Pryamid mfn Head !!!!! pic.twitter.com/qDPb8npgTc – SaintFu – The Sith Chicken, Darth Meat (@banthemorning) May 27, 2020

Maybe … just maybe we can get a new silent hill. Not holding my breath though – Ohjam that boy (@ Ohjam4) May 27, 2020

I won't go into Dtb, but I'm glad they put Silent Hill there – Nix (Ideas won't stop flowing !?) (@NekoNayz) May 27, 2020

I don't really play dbd but I am seriously considering it ONLY so I can play through the fun of Silent Hill – squidsushi (@squidsushi) May 27, 2020

sad this is the best of silent hill in years – 🐸 (@Kirafrog) May 27, 2020

Fans: Save Silent Hill!

Konami: Here's a Silent Hill DLC … From another game 😐 Well it doesn't matter, I'll take it. It is the best we have now. – Low Poly Boy 🦖 (@juppiix) May 27, 2020

I was excited to see Silent Hill trending. I saw the video … his only Pyramid Head joined the Dead By Daylight roster … I'm so sad. https://t.co/3MJo37ONTj – Siara (@SiaraMisty) May 27, 2020

While there has been no official confirmation from the publisher regarding a new game, it's fair to say that the classic survival horror series seems to finally be back in the spotlight. Frankly we have our fingers crossed firmly on the rumors about a new Silent Hill The game is true. I mean, where there is smoke there is fire, right?

But what are you saying? Tell us, are you happy to see Pyramid Head addressing Dead in the daylight as DLC? And would you like to see a new Silent Hill Konami title? Grab your healthy drinks and let us know in the usual spot below.