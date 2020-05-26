Silent Hill Pyramid Head Assassin

Dead by Daylight from Behavior Interactive is bringing Silent Hill's iconic assassin Pyramid Head to his asymmetric 4v1 gameplay in a brand new DLC.

Interactive behavior Dead in the daylight is a 4v1 multiplayer asymmetric horror game that has brought together some of the most iconic assassins of all time. Since Stranger things & # 39; Demogorgon to Hallowe'enis Michael Meyers, Dead in the daylight has combined assassins and survivors from all forms of media and traditions to create an amazing cat and mouse game. Finally the developers behind Dead in the daylight have revealed their new licensed DLC package, Silent Hill.

the Silent Hill The DLC pack will contain a new assassin, a new survivor, and a brand new map to add to the current game. The most iconic of all the monsters in Silent Hill it's the brutal Pyramid Head, so it's no wonder the developers are behind Dead in the daylight decided to present it in this new DLC.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Dead By Daylight Killer: The Oni Guide

Along with Pyramid Head comes Cheryl Mason from Silent Hill 3 and the map of the Midwich Elementary School from the original Silent Hill. Screen Rant had a chance to preview the new Dead in the daylight – Silent Hill crossover and have all the details.

Pyramid Head in Dead by Daylight Silent Hill DLC

Pyramid Head in the Dead by Daylight Silent Hill DLC comes with a host of new game mechanics. Labeled "The Executioner", Pyramid Head will come with its great feature blade that can be used to create trenches throughout the environment. These trenches will require survivors to surround them unless they wish to experience the new state of Tormented. With this mechanic alone, each map can be redone, altering the current loops and patterns survivors use on a regular basis.

Other benefits will allow Pyramid Head to create cages of torment to trap survivors, giving the killer time to search for his next victim. With such an iconic horror figure, Pyramid Head is sure to bring many new players to the Dead in the daylight Serie.

Cheryl Mason in Dead for Daylight's Silent Hill DLC

the Silent Hill DLC on Dead in the daylight It also comes with a new survivor in the form of Silent Hill 3The protagonist, Cheryl Mason. Although known as Heather Mason in Silent Hill 3, the daughter of Harry Mason in the original game, it does come with some interesting perks. Your connection with the occult will allow you to maintain a small influence on the Entity in Dead in the daylight.

Map of Midwich Elementary in Dead by Daylight & # 39; s Silent Hill DLC

The newest map to add Dead in the daylight is midwich elementary school the original Silent Hill game. One of the first maps to have a complete indoor and outdoor play area. The school hallways have been faithfully recreated from the original game design. To add even more to the atmosphere of the new map, the original composer of Silent HillAkira Yamaoka worked with Behavior Interactive to really set the tone for what it's like to be inside Silent Hill.

Overall, this new addition to Dead in the daylight It feels like a solid addition to the series and another notch in the collection of horror icons that litter the game. A public beta test is available now and the DLC will launch in mid-June. This combination of two incredible horror games is sure to turn heads.

More: Five horror games where you play as the monster

Dead in the daylight It is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

the Silent Hill The DLC will be available on June 16, 2020.

The Clone Wars fixed the Phantom Menace Darth Maul bug