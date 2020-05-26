Silent Hills would have chased players even out of the game

Hideo Kojima's surprising departure from Konami may have occurred more than half a decade ago, but the side effects of the split are still being felt in the industry today. In addition to leaving the future of Metal Gear Solid uncertain (Konami owns the IP and has not done anything significant with it yet), an undisputed victim was Silent hills. The title, intended to be a reboot of the survival horror franchise, would have starred The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus as the player character, with Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro involved as co-director.

While the gameplay of the project never materialized, P.T., a playable demo released in 2014 intended to serve as a proof of concept, quickly became a phenomenon for its genuinely scathing atmosphere and masterful level design. Whether or not the finished product would have looked alike P.T. somehow, we'll probably never know, though thanks to a new leak, we've gained a better understanding of some of the gameplay ideas Kojima and his team explored during development.

In a video uploaded to her personal YouTube channel, Alanah Pearce, from Rooster Teeth, analyzes several of these characteristics, information she obtained from a person who was originally involved in Silent hills.

Perhaps the biggest revelation is that Kojima Productions had explored the possibility of implementing various elements of augmented reality in the title through a subscription system. Those who did so would have received text messages and / or emails presented as disturbing messages, and possibly tricked into thinking that their PlayStation console was thinking for itself with fake data wipe notices or even visual glitches on the system board. . Pearce points out that while most, if not all, of these ideas were considered at one point, it is unlikely that all of them made the cut, probably due to technical or logistical problems.

In any case, it is a fascinating insight into lengths. Silent hills It could have led to a boost to the horror genre and another reminder of a great missed opportunity. However, the good news is that the franchise will soon return to Sony's next-generation console. See here everything we know so far.