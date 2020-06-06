Silent majorities are a misnomer

The poll, of course, suggests that Trump is in a lot of trouble. Most disapprove of his performance in race relations, and follow former Vice President Joe Biden by a high digit in the polls.

A look at history reveals that the idea of ​​a silent majority is really a misnomer. While the majority may not be on the street, they are not silent. They clarify their views in the polls.

The phrase "silent majority" gained great popularity thanks to President Richard Nixon in the late 1960s. Nixon was stating that protesters on the streets of the Vietnam War did not represent the majority of Americans.

However, polls at the time indicated that Nixon received strong support in Vietnam. When he delivered his famous silent majority speech in November 1969, his approval rating on the subject averaged about 60%. Nixon was absolutely right that most people were behind him, they just weren't "silent" in the polls.

Compare Nixon's situation to Trump's. Trump's approval rating on race relations in a CBS News poll this week was 33%, or about half of what Nixon had on the subject that sparked the protests. An almost identical 32% said in the ABC News / Ipsos KnowledgePanel poll that they disapprove of "Trump's response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis."

Trump has to hope that his supporters not only don't show up for these protests, but also aren't talking to pollsters.

During Nixon's time, probing was as accurate as I've ever seen it. You can see this by examining Gallup's final polls in the two midterm elections and two presidential elections during the height of the Vietnam War.

Partial exams of 1966: Gallup's final poll made Democrats win the national House vote by 5 points. They won it by 3 points.
1968 President: Gallup's final poll had Nixon ahead by 1 point nationwide. His national margin ended up being 1 point.

Intermediates of 1970: Gallup's final poll sent Democrats up 6 points in the House. They took it for 9 points.

1972 President: Gallup's final poll gave Nixon 24 points. He crushed Democrat George McGovern by 23 points.

During those four elections, the average voting error was only 1.5 points. Equally important, the survey did not underestimate, on average, the side that had the supposed silent majority.

In fact, nothing has happened during the Trump era that indicates that national polls showing that he is unpopular or behind Biden are wrong. National polls in 2016 caused Trump to lose the popular vote by 3 to 4 points. He lost it by 2 points. The generic national vote for Congress had Democrats ahead by almost 9 points before the midterm of 2018. They won it by almost 9 points.

Trump really is so unpopular, and he really doesn't like it when it comes to how people think he's handling race relations. He is not Nixon.

