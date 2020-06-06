Silent majorities are a misnomer

The poll, of course, suggests that Trump is in a lot of trouble. Most disapprove of his performance in race relations, and follow former Vice President Joe Biden by a high digit in the polls.
A look at history reveals that the idea of a silent majority is really a misnomer. While the majority may not be on the street, they are not silent. They clarify their views in the polls.
However, polls at the time indicated that Nixon received strong support in Vietnam. When he delivered his famous silent majority speech in November 1969, his approval rating on the subject averaged about 60%. Nixon was absolutely right that most people were behind him, they just weren't "silent" in the polls.
Trump has to hope that his supporters not only don't show up for these protests, but also aren't talking to pollsters.
During Nixon's time, probing was as accurate as I've ever seen it. You can see this by examining Gallup's final polls in the two midterm elections and two presidential elections during the height of the Vietnam War.
Intermediates of 1970: Gallup's final poll sent Democrats up 6 points in the House. They took it for 9 points.
1972 President: Gallup's final poll gave Nixon 24 points. He crushed Democrat George McGovern by 23 points.
During those four elections, the average voting error was only 1.5 points. Equally important, the survey did not underestimate, on average, the side that had the supposed silent majority.
Trump really is so unpopular, and he really doesn't like it when it comes to how people think he's handling race relations. He is not Nixon.