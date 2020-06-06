Silent majorities are a misnomer







The poll, of course, suggests that Trump is in a lot of trouble. Most disapprove of his performance in race relations, and follow former Vice President Joe Biden by a high digit in the polls.

A look at history reveals that the idea of ​​a silent majority is really a misnomer. While the majority may not be on the street, they are not silent. They clarify their views in the polls.

The phrase "silent majority" gained great popularity thanks to President Richard Nixon in the late 1960s. Nixon was stating that protesters on the streets of the Vietnam War did not represent the majority of Americans.