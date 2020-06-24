Silicon Valley can no longer "touch up the edges" to solve its diversity problem

The data was sobering for a group celebrated for innovation and progress. Companies like Facebook proclaimed that "diversity is essential to achieve our mission" and Google admitted that it was "miles from where we want to be".

In the years since, many technology companies have set diversity goals, applied the "Rooney Rule" to ensure diverse candidates are considered for some roles, implemented training on unconscious bias, and pledged donations to organizations working to attract more women. and minorities to STEM fields. Despite those efforts, diversity reports showed time and time again that the industry stayed miles from where it should be.

Now, like much of corporate America, Silicon Valley faces renewed scrutiny of how its public support for racial justice compares to its treatment of race and diversity in the workplace. In that context, tech companies are once again making a similar series of diversity-related announcements.

"It's tempting to say that this time it feels different," said Leslie Miley, an engineering leader who has worked at tech companies like Twitter, Slack and Google, and who has been frank about his experiences in the industry as a black man. "People are talking about the root cause this time: structural and systemic racism," he added. "I just don't know if whites have the ability to resist."

In some cases, technology companies have made financial contributions to racial justice efforts and have announced new diversity goals for their workforces. On Reddit, a co-founder resigned from the board and asked to be replaced by a black candidate; the company quickly complied with the request.

However, some diversity workers and consultants working with tech companies wonder if the companies will measure up this time. Many of the companies have only grown in recent years, making it even more difficult to correct course without taking drastic measures.

"The instinct for a lot of people in Silicon Valley is going to be playing around the edges, making little adjustments here and there," Y-Vonne Hutchinson, founder of inclusion consultancy ReadySet, told CNN Business. She said donations and statements are not enough. "It is going to require a significant change in the way we do business and how we treat people if we want to make a change. I encourage people to be realistic about the nature of that challenge."

The proof of the hard road ahead is in the numbers. In 2014, Facebook's workforce in the US USA It was 2% black, five years later, it was still only 3.8% black. (The company has yet to release its 2020 diversity report.) Google's workforce in the US USA It looks similar: It was 1.9% Black in 2014, and six years later, it is 3.7% Black. It's a similar story at other tech companies, which have seen limited percentage gains or, in some cases, even declined since they began publishing reports.

Slow progress is highlighted much more in an industry that prides itself on moving quickly and disrupting entrenched institutions. Some companies have been willing to quickly review their operations when money is at stake, as happened when Facebook switched to mobile devices at the time of its IPO in 2012.

As Miley put it to CNN Business in 2016: "Where else in technology can you see almost no movement, and people think that's a good thing?"

A Google spokesperson said the company is committed to building a more representative workplace that is inclusive for everyone. The spokesperson also pointed out to CNN Business a chart showing that the growth of many of its underrepresented communities outstrips the company's overall growth since it began publishing diversity reports.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

What Silicon Valley needs to do now

When Mark S. Luckie left his job as association manager at Facebook in November 2018, he released an internal email about the company's "black person problem". In it, he described how the lack of black representation among Facebook employees has an adverse impact on both users and their black employees, like him.

"Black people are discovering that their attempts to create 'safe spaces' on Facebook to chat with each other are being derailed by the platform itself. Non-black people are reporting what must be positive efforts like hate speech , even though they often don't violate Facebook Terms of Service, "Luckie wrote, linking to past media coverage of the issue. (In a statement at the time, Facebook said it had been working "diligently" to increase diversity in recent years and "want to fully support all employees when problems are reported.")

The risks were clear. "My uncle said, 'So you're thinking of never going back to work again?' , who also wrote about his experience working on Twitter in 2015. He said he has since focused on consulting and podcasting. "I made that sacrifice, I recognize my privilege."

Luckie said there are steps companies can take to make sure employees have a means of voicing their concerns about diversity efforts, such as having an employee on the board who can be a worker representative. "Many of those who feel in some way, who would like to see change, don't have the voice or the way to do it," he said.

Luckie, like others CNN Business spoke to, emphasized that it shouldn't be up to blacks or other minority employees to do the job to help companies be more diverse.

Miley, whose blog post on Twitter's diversity failures went viral in 2015, said she believes companies should remain steadfast in creating anti-racist organizations so that people trust their commitments. That means making it clear that employees who do not believe that structural and systemic racism is a problem cannot succeed in their companies.

"If the companies are really committed, they will begin the process of eliminating people who got in the way, who have always denied there is a problem, and have actively worked against measures to address the problem … they have to go." Miley said

At least some consultants are optimistic, this time it could be different.

Frances Frei, professor at the Harvard Business School who has consulted for companies that include Uber ( UBER ) And WeWork on organizational culture change said, "I've never seen so many CEOs advocate the same human problem … It's amazing."

In the United States, there has typically been "much more attention" to gender than race when it comes to diversity efforts, Frei said.

"I hope this moment in time changes that," he added. "Even when we get to the race, we get nervous and we don't stop at Black. We go to Black and Latinx, and I think for the United States, that's not the ideal way to do it. We have to be in Black because that's where it was. our slavery. We created the worst institution in the history of the world and there are legacies for 400 years. We have to address that. "

Frei, who co-authored a book called "Unleashed: The Unapologetic Leader & # 39; s Guide to Empowering Everyone Around You," said there are three pieces to successful change: "Honoring the past, having a clear and compelling mandate for change. , and have a rigorous and optimistic way forward. "

Just as gender is not a problem just for women, Frei hopes that people will begin to understand that race is not a problem for blacks. "They should not bear the burden of the race," he said, "we should bear the burden of the race."