Silicon Valley can no longer "touch up the edges" to solve its diversity problem

Now, like much of corporate America, Silicon Valley faces renewed scrutiny of how its public support for racial justice compares to its treatment of race and diversity in the workplace. In that context, tech companies are once again making a similar series of diversity-related announcements.
"It's tempting to say that this time it feels different," said Leslie Miley, an engineering leader who has worked at tech companies like Twitter, Slack and Google, and who has been frank about his experiences in the industry as a black man. "People are talking about the root cause this time: structural and systemic racism," he added. "I just don't know if whites have the ability to resist."
However, some diversity workers and consultants working with tech companies wonder if the companies will measure up this time. Many of the companies have only grown in recent years, making it even more difficult to correct course without taking drastic measures.
"The instinct for a lot of people in Silicon Valley is going to be playing around the edges, making little adjustments here and there," Y-Vonne Hutchinson, founder of inclusion consultancy ReadySet, told CNN Business. She said donations and statements are not enough. "It is going to require a significant change in the way we do business and how we treat people if we want to make a change. I encourage people to be realistic about the nature of that challenge."
Slow progress is highlighted much more in an industry that prides itself on moving quickly and disrupting entrenched institutions. Some companies have been willing to quickly review their operations when money is at stake, as happened when Facebook switched to mobile devices at the time of its IPO in 2012.
A Google spokesperson said the company is committed to building a more representative workplace that is inclusive for everyone. The spokesperson also pointed out to CNN Business a chart showing that the growth of many of its underrepresented communities outstrips the company's overall growth since it began publishing diversity reports.
Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.
What Silicon Valley needs to do now
Luckie said there are steps companies can take to make sure employees have a means of voicing their concerns about diversity efforts, such as having an employee on the board who can be a worker representative. "Many of those who feel in some way, who would like to see change, don't have the voice or the way to do it," he said.
Luckie, like others CNN Business spoke to, emphasized that it shouldn't be up to blacks or other minority employees to do the job to help companies be more diverse.
"If the companies are really committed, they will begin the process of eliminating people who got in the way, who have always denied there is a problem, and have actively worked against measures to address the problem … they have to go." Miley said
At least some consultants are optimistic, this time it could be different.
In the United States, there has typically been "much more attention" to gender than race when it comes to diversity efforts, Frei said.
"I hope this moment in time changes that," he added. "Even when we get to the race, we get nervous and we don't stop at Black. We go to Black and Latinx, and I think for the United States, that's not the ideal way to do it. We have to be in Black because that's where it was. our slavery. We created the worst institution in the history of the world and there are legacies for 400 years. We have to address that. "
Frei, who co-authored a book called "Unleashed: The Unapologetic Leader & # 39; s Guide to Empowering Everyone Around You," said there are three pieces to successful change: "Honoring the past, having a clear and compelling mandate for change. , and have a rigorous and optimistic way forward. "
Just as gender is not a problem just for women, Frei hopes that people will begin to understand that race is not a problem for blacks. "They should not bear the burden of the race," he said, "we should bear the burden of the race."