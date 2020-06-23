Silicon Valley criticizes Trump's executive order restricting immigration

Both visas are popular with the tech giants of the United States, and many were quick to condemn the executive order.
Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Twitter's director of public policy and philanthropy for the Americas, said the policy would end up hurting the U.S. economy.
"This proclamation undermines America's greatest economic asset: its diversity," Herrera-Flanigan said in a statement. "Unilaterally and unnecessarily cracking down on America's appeal to highly-skilled global talent is shortsighted and deeply damaging to America's economic strength."
The executive order stated that restricting immigration will help the US economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, an idea that Amazon rejected.
"Preventing highly qualified professionals from entering the country and contributing to the economic recovery of the United States jeopardize the global competitiveness of the United States," said a company spokesperson. "Welcoming the best and brightest global talent to the US is more important than ever, and we will continue to support efforts that will preserve its ability to strengthen our economy."
Facebook, Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the order. But some tech industry bodies added their voices to the backlash.
"The diverse and successful H-1B visa holders in the United States create American jobs and help our economy grow," said Sean Perryman, the association's director of social impact, in a statement. "All industries benefit from a visa system that allows American companies to attract the best and the brightest, no matter where they are from."
Jason Oxman, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, another technology trade group, said the administration's plan will have a "dangerous impact on the economic recovery."
"As American companies put their employees back to work, immigrants working in the technology industry are vital to maintaining promising recovery trends, as well as supporting the continued United States response to Covid-19" Oxman said. "We urge President Trump to reconsider his actions and work with the business community on a plan that truly fosters job growth and ensures economic security for all Americans."
CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.