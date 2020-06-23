Silicon Valley criticizes Trump's executive order restricting immigration





Trump signed an executive order Monday that extends the restrictions to various work visas until at least this year, including the L-1 visa that allows companies to transfer employees from overseas offices and the H-1B program for workers in occupations. specialized.

Both visas are popular with the tech giants of the United States, and many were quick to condemn the executive order.

"Immigration has contributed enormously to the economic success of the United States, making it a world leader in technology and also Google, the company it is today," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai. said On twitter. "Disappointed by today's proclamation, we will continue to lean on immigrants and work to expand opportunities for all," he added.

Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Twitter's director of public policy and philanthropy for the Americas, said the policy would end up hurting the U.S. economy.

"This proclamation undermines America's greatest economic asset: its diversity," Herrera-Flanigan said in a statement. "Unilaterally and unnecessarily cracking down on America's appeal to highly-skilled global talent is shortsighted and deeply damaging to America's economic strength." The new restrictions will take effect on June 24. The Migration Policy Institute, a group of experts in Washington, DC, Dear that they would block 219,000 temporary workers. The executive order stated that restricting immigration will help the US economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, an idea that Amazon rejected. "Preventing highly qualified professionals from entering the country and contributing to the economic recovery of the United States jeopardize the global competitiveness of the United States," said a company spokesperson. "Welcoming the best and brightest global talent to the US is more important than ever, and we will continue to support efforts that will preserve its ability to strengthen our economy." Facebook, Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the order. But some tech industry bodies added their voices to the backlash. The Internet Association, whose members include Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Uber, and PayPal, specifically called the H-1B program, which Trump has targeted in the past and remains controversial. "The diverse and successful H-1B visa holders in the United States create American jobs and help our economy grow," said Sean Perryman, the association's director of social impact, in a statement. "All industries benefit from a visa system that allows American companies to attract the best and the brightest, no matter where they are from." Jason Oxman, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, another technology trade group, said the administration's plan will have a "dangerous impact on the economic recovery." "As American companies put their employees back to work, immigrants working in the technology industry are vital to maintaining promising recovery trends, as well as supporting the continued United States response to Covid-19" Oxman said. "We urge President Trump to reconsider his actions and work with the business community on a plan that truly fosters job growth and ensures economic security for all Americans."

