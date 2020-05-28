Simon Kinberg dismisses idea of ​​longer Phoenix cut

During an interview with IGN, writer / producer Simon Kinberg dismissed the idea of ​​a X-Men: Dark Phoenix director's cut following the announcement that the League of Justice Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max, as well as David Ayer's interest in a Suicide Squad director's cut, saying the movie that was released "was ultimately my vision for the movie."

"That vision changed in the span of making the film" Kinberg continued. "There are other scenes that we filmed, just like there are many other scenes in (Days of Future Past) that we filmed that we didn't end up using. There were scenes that we filmed for that movie and an ending that was quite different from the ending that occurred in the theatrical release. To release (a Kinberg cut), it wouldn't be just like putting those scenes back together, because those scenes were never completed due to the visuals and sound, all the technicalities required to complete movies from this It would take a lot of work, but I appreciate the support. "

The filmmaker added that they originally intended to release Dark fenix Like two movies, but Fox chose to condense the story into one movie.

“With each movie, there are things you wish you could do differently. In every movie, there are things you thought were great and perfect, and then you looked at them and didn't think they were as strong as you imagined and took a different path. Dark Phoenix was a difficult movie because, in its initial concept when I wrote it, it was intended to be a two-part movie. And then suddenly it turned into a one part movie for reasons that were none of my business. Having to create around that massive change was a challenge in itself. All of these movies are especially challenging. " Kinberg said.

Kinberg also commented that the X-Men could join the MCU after Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox, saying one of the things the MCU does well is to stay "really true" to the comics. “They're also not afraid of a more supernatural or science fiction key to their movies. They don't feel they need to base them so much on a kind of physics-based reality. I think there is something very big, liberating and spectacular about it. I think the X-Men could be great if you bring science fiction elements and even elements beyond the Land of the X-Men. That's something I would like to see as a fan, because I don't know if we've ever done it in a totally committed way in the Fox X-Men canon. "

In Dark fenixThe X-Men face their most formidable and powerful enemy: one of their own, Jean Gray. During a rescue mission in space, Jean almost dies when hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but much more unstable. Struggling with this entity within her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways that she cannot comprehend or contain. With Jean out of control and hurting the ones she loves the most, she begins to unravel the fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this crumbling family, they must find a way to unite, not only to save Jean's soul, but also to save our planet from aliens who want to arm themselves with this force and rule the galaxy.

Dark fenix brings back much of the cast for the new films, including James McAvoy (Professor X), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) , Kodi Smit -McPhee (Nightcrawler), Sophie Turner (Jean Gray) and Evan Peters (Quicksilver). Simon Kinberg wrote and directed the film, marking his directorial debut. He produced alongside Lauren Shuler Donner and Hutch Parker.