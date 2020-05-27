Simon Kinberg on the difficulties of condensing Dark Phoenix into one film

Although THE NEW MUTANTS is still on the board, it's safe to say that the 20th Century Fox X-MEN franchise came to an unceremonious end with Simon Kinberg's DARK PHOENIX. The film recounted the events of the Dark Phoenix saga through the eyes of the new cast, but it's no secret that the film underwent some major changes and restructurings before it finally ended in theaters.

While participating in a live stream of X-MEN: DAYS OF THE PAST FUTURE on IGN, Simon Kinberg also referred to DARK PHOENIX, and given that there has been a lot of talk about the Snyder Cut from JUSTICE LEAGUE and the Yesterday Cut from SUICIDE SQUAD, How likely are we to get a Kinberg cut from DARK PHOENIX?

The movie they released was ultimately my vision for the movie. That vision changed in the span of making the movie. There are other scenes that we filmed, just like there are many other scenes in (Days of Future Past) that we filmed that we didn't end up using. There were scenes we shot for that movie and an ending that was quite different from the ending that occurred at the theatrical release. To release (a Kinberg cut), it wouldn't be just like putting those scenes back together, because those scenes were never completed due to the visuals and sound, all the technicalities required to complete movies of this scale. It would take a lot of work, but I appreciate the support.

Simon Kinberg also said that the original intention was for DARK PHOENIX to span two films, but that Fox chose to condense the story into one film, which ended up being difficult to achieve. "With each movie, there are things you wish you had done differently,"Kinberg said."In every movie there are things that you thought were cool and perfect, and then you looked at them and didn't think they were as strong as you imagined, and you took a different path. Dark Phoenix was a difficult movie because, in its initial concept when I wrote it, it was intended to be a two-part movie. And then all of a sudden it turned into a one part movie for reasons that were none of my business. Having to create around that massive change was a challenge in itself. All of these movies are exceptionally challenging."

While the X-MEN franchise as we know it has ended, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox has brought the franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning it is only a matter of time before we see the mutants on the big screen. As for the X-MEN joining the MCU, Simon Kinberg said: "One of the things MCU does so well, and I have such deep respect for as a fellow filmmaker and then as a fan, is that they are truly loyal to comics. They're also not afraid of a more supernatural or sci-fi tonality for their movies. They don't feel they need to base them so much on a kind of physics-based reality. I think there is something very big, liberating and spectacular about it. I think the X-Men could be great if you bring science fiction elements and even elements beyond the Land of the X-Men. That's kind of a fan that I'd love to see, because I don't know if we've ever done it in a totally committed way in the Fox X-Men canon."