Simon Pegg speaks in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement: "It's time"

Simon Pegg spoke in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement, noting that greater diversity has been promoted in the entertainment industry for a long time.

The "Shaun of the Dead" actor did not strike when he discussed ongoing protests around the world caused by the death of George Floyd by police on May 25. Speaking to The Observer, the 50-year-old star said a reevaluation of race in the entertainment industry a long time ago.

"Anyone who complains about that should shut up because it's time," he told the outlet. “The film industry would be a healthier and more interesting place if there were more voices, different stories, different experiences. It is so dominated by a particular voice and face color that it only perpetuates a monotonous cultural landscape. "

In an effort to put his money where his mouth is, Pegg has met Cephas Williams of 56 Black Men, a group dedicated to changing the way blacks characterize themselves in the mainstream media, on behalf of their production company Stolen. Pictures.

To illustrate his point, Pegg noted that his latest film, "Lost Streams," marks the first time in his career in more than two decades that he has worked with a female director.

"How alarming is that?" he said.

The film sees the mostly comical actor dive into a dense and dramatic theme: mental health. In the movie, she plays a music producer whose mental health suddenly deteriorates and shows signs of schizophrenia. In order to prepare for the role, Pegg did a job studying what people with that particular mental condition go through. He explained that it gave him a perspective on how society treats people with mental illness and what needs to change.

"Try to dismantle that myth that madness inspires great art," he said. "You don't have to suffer to be a great artist."

With that, he struck President Trump quickly, claiming that he is often guilty of using derogatory language to fire people with mental health issues.

"Trump does it all the time, he refers to people as crazy and crazy, because then he immediately eradicates that person's human credibility," the actor shared. “What speaks of how little we value people with mental health problems in society. You are redundant, your voice does not mean anything, your ideas do not mean anything, you are a rejection. "

The actor's next project will be a co-star in the seventh installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise, once production begins again after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.