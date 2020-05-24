Simon Pegg wants to play Dengar in The Mandalorian

For many, including myself, The Mandalorian It was one of the few reasons to subscribe to Disney Plus right away. It was his first original show and, in addition to being set in the Star Wars universe, it was a cool concept that felt more ingrained.

Fortunately, the show lived up to expectations and became a modern science fiction western with memorable characters, a performance by Pedro Pascal, and endlessly adorable photos of Baby Yoda.

The second season will come later this year after filming ended before COVID-19, but there has been a lot of news about the show in recent months. Katee Sackoff will reprise her role as Bo-Katan, Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison will return to play the iconic Boba Fett.

But now another actor would like to throw his hat into the ring. Simon Pegg recently spoke to Collider about his future projects and The Mandalorian When asked who he would play if he had the chance, Pegg had his answer.

"I've mentioned it several times, but surely, if Taika (Waititi, director) and (series creator Jon) Favreau decide to bring Dengar to The Mandalorian, then I have some form (of experience) in the past of having played him." . in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars. So I'm just saying. I heard they just used Katee Sackoff to play a character that wasn't in the movies, but she played him before in something different than Star Wars, so I'm just saying. "



Pegg is clearly a little ironic about campaigning to be on the show. But as he said, it is unprecedented that Disney and Lucasfilm bring the actor who voiced the same character to play them live. Ironically, Pegg has technically already been in a Star Wars movie. I was under heavy makeup and prosthetics playing Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Dengar's character is a bounty hunter who first appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. But whether it's that character or someone else, Pegg is going to fit in anywhere. Also, he already has internal connections with J.J. Abrams, so it's probably only a matter of time before we see it in The Mandalorian.