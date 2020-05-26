Simon Pegg wants to return as the bounty hunter Dengar in The Mandalorian

If the bounty hunter Dengar ever appears in The Mandalorian, Simon Pegg wants to portray him. Live action Star Wars The series will return for season 2 this fall. But the season has already been filmed, so we are not likely to see Dengar this season. But in the future? That seems entirely possible.

Simon Pegg, known for his roles in the Mission Impossible franchise, as well as his collaborations with Edgar Wright and Nick Frost, such as Shaun of the dead and Hot fuzz, is no stranger to Star Wars. The actor previously played Unkar Plutt in The awakening of strength but, most importantly, in regards to this, is that he expressed the character in The Clone Wars and the Battlefront videogame. In a recent interview, when asked if you would like to participate in live action on The MandalorianPegg revealed that this is something he considers. This is what he had to say about it.

"I've mentioned it several times, but surely, if Taika (Waititi, director) and (series creator Jon) Favreau decide to bring Dengar to The Mandalorian, then I have some form (of experience) in the past of having played him. in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars. So I'm just saying. I heard they just used Katee Sackhoff to play a character that wasn't in the movies, but she played him before in a different thing from Star Wars, so just He said ".

Even though Simon Pegg has already played Unkar Plutt, he was unrecognizable, so there is no reason why he can't do double duty and dress like Dengar too. The bounty hunter first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back in a bounty hunter lineup alongside Boba Fett. It appeared for a few seconds, but has held on Star Wars Canyon. According to StarWars.com, here is a little background information on the character.

Crude and sloppy, Dengar was, however, an effective bounty hunter. While some hunters prided themselves on finesse and style, Dengar preferred firepower and destruction. Despite his scruffy and battered appearance, Dengar appreciated himself. Much to himself, enough to make forceful passes in well-formed females that caught his eye. Despite these unpleasant qualities, Boba Fett enjoyed working with Dengar and held him in high esteem due to his proven record in hunting prey. "

Dengar has not had a chance to shine in live action. That said, it would fit perfectly into the world of The Mandalorian. Also, he and Boba Fett seem to have a working relationship. As it happens, it has already been confirmed that Boba Fett will return to the franchise in Season 2, with Temuera Morrisson playing him.

Ahsoka Tano, the favorite character of fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels, is also expected to make its debut in live action on The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson ready to play it. The show is slated to return sometime in October, but a specific release date has yet to be announced. For more information on Simon Pegg, feel free to check out the full Collider YouTube channel interview.

