In her latest documentary, Megan Mylan takes a humble idea and does it on an ambitious scale. She tells the stories of Syrian families who have been affected by their home country’s civil war. Filming for five years in five different countries is not easy. Filming the movie is hard because it’s so technical and people may be surprised by it.

The movie is started and finished with scenes of Yasmin, a mother of four who lives in Athens, Greece. She is fighting to reunite her kids with their father in Germany, She has an optimistic story that Mylan writes about her. She did not have a happy life in her old place, but she had a good life in the new place. A single mother in Turkey had no time to care for her children. So she tries to give them to an orphanage, but her oldest son did not want that. He cared for his younger brothers and sisters while she was at work.

What is the information related to Simple as Water?

HBO Documentary Films has bought the rights to a new documentary from Oscar-winner Megan Mylan. It will be for sale for a limited time at theaters and then it will be on HBO, and also streamed on HBO Max.

Mylan’s film is about the relationship between parents and children. The movie looks at Syrian families that are trying to live normal lives. It shows how war, separation, and displacement have an impact on some people’s lives.

The movie was filmed in many places. It took five years to make the movie. People from the countries are involved too, even if they are refugees.

What can we expect from Simple as Water?

Mylan said that the film “Simple As Water” is a family love story. She’s proud of it and thinks people will enjoy it. It has been shown at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021. How do you keep your child’s right to enjoy life when you are worried about your family? You don’t want them to be in danger.

The director of the film, “Family Portraits,” is thankful for the trust and collaboration of all the families in it. The director also thanks to their crew who was made up of people from all over the world. We are very happy that HBO is going to make a movie about our story. They have a lot of passion and energy, which will make the movie great.

What are the other details related to it?

The film “Simple as Water” was made by Principe Productions, with help from InMaat Productions and the Ford Foundation. Mylan helped produce the film, led by Robin Hessman. Hazem Obid also helped produce the film, along with Alaa Hassan and Yara Hassan. “The doc’s cinematographers were Lars Skree (The Act of Killing, The Look of Silence), Michael Chin (Eyes on the Prize) and “Rafia Salameh”—a young woman credited with a pseudonym, who must remain anonymous for her safety.” Mylan and Purcell Carson edited the film. Hanan Townshend composed it. Cinetic Media negotiated the deal for them.

What is the latest news related to it?

In Pennsylvania, a delivery man named Omar wants to apply for asylum. He has a brother who is also applying for asylum too. They are both teenagers. Omar’s brother lost a leg in a rocket attack. He was on CNN when he was a kid after it happened.

These stories are not boring. They tell about simple things like after-school basketball games or walks in the orchard. The people make toys from string and milk crates.

Mylan and her team have access to many things. People will help them, but they can’t show their faces or say their names. Mylan has friends in Syria who helped her shoot a segment there. This is one of the most thoughtful moments in “Simple as Water.” It connects the thoughts about parenting with the uncertainty of the future.