Simple negative colonoscopy predicts low risk of colorectal cancer







A single negative screening colonoscopy is associated with significant and lasting reductions in the incidence and mortality from colorectal cancer (CRC), but only if the colonoscopy is of high quality, a new study concludes.

The population-based study showed a lasting reduction in the risk of CRC during 17.4 years of follow-up.

"Our findings confirm that a 10-year interval between high-quality screening colonoscopies (as currently recommended) is safe and that there is no benefit of more frequent screening," lead author Nastazja Pilonis, MD, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National The Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, told Medscape Medical News.

"Furthermore, our findings suggest that this interval could even be prolonged as long as the basal colonoscopy is of high quality," he added.

However, he emphasized that "only high-quality colonoscopy provided a lasting reduction in the risk of mortality" and noted that "low-quality colonoscopy was associated with a significantly increased risk of death from CRC after the first 5 years after the examination "

The study was published online May 25 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Polish colonoscopy screening program

The study included 165,887 average-risk patients enrolled in the Polish Colonoscopy Screening Program who had a single negative screening colonoscopy between October 2000 and December 2011.

Negative colonoscopy was defined as an examination in which no evidence of any neoplastic lesion was found.

A high-quality screening colonoscopy was defined by three key properties: cecal intubation, adequate bowel preparation, and an endoscopist adenoma detection rate (ADR) of 20% or more calculated annually.

A total of 505 different endoscopists performed the colonoscopies during a median follow-up of 10.1 years.

Compared to the general population, among individuals with a negative colonoscopy, the incidence of CRC was 72% lower and mortality from CRC was 81% lower over a period of 5.1 to 10 years, Pilonis and colleagues report.

"This was primarily due to long-lasting reductions in the incidence and mortality of CRC (by 84% and 90%, respectively) after high-quality screening colonoscopies," the researchers emphasize.

Beyond 10 years of follow-up, reductions in CRC incidence and mortality were similar to those seen for the previous period of 5.1 to 10 years, but only for participants who had had a high-quality screening colonoscopy, they emphasize.

Table. Incidence and mortality rates from CRC after a negative colonoscopy

Low quality colonoscopy: 0-5.0 years.

High quality colonoscopy: 0-5.0 years.

Low quality colonoscopy: 5.1-10 years.

High quality colonoscopy: 5.1-10 years.

Incidence of RCC

Incidence rate

23.22

12.30

41.04

20.66

Standardized Incidence Index (SIR)

0.28

0.15

0.35

0.18

CRC mortality

Mortality rate

4.96

2.69

15.71

6.88

Standardized Mortality Index (SMR)

0.13

0.07

0.25

0.11

Subgroup analysis

Furthermore, subgroup analyzes showed that high-quality colonoscopy, although not low-quality colonoscopy, effectively reduced the incidence and mortality from CRC in women and in the proximal colon.

As Pilonis noted, previous studies have suggested that women may not benefit from screening colonoscopy to the same extent as men. Furthermore, previous research suggests a reduced risk of CRC in the proximal colon relative to that of the distal colon.

Overall, standardized incidence rates (SIR) and standardized death rates (SMR) differed significantly between men and women in the current study, but this difference was not observed after high-quality exams, the researchers report.

"This is an extremely important finding because, for the first time, we demonstrated that when performing a high-quality colonoscopy, women benefit from screening colonoscopy as much as men," Pilonis emphasized.

Similarly, high-quality screening colonoscopy was associated with a 50% reduction in mortality in the proximal colon during the 17.4-year follow-up, while there was no decrease in CRC mortality in the proximal colon with colonoscopies. low quality.

As Pilonis pointed out, lesions in the proximal colon are more subtle and more difficult to detect. "It is also easier to achieve good bowel preparation in the distal colon than in the proximal colon," he added.

Women are also more likely to develop lesions on the right (proximal) side of the colon and appear to have more pain with colonoscopy than men, all of which could have contributed to earlier reports that colonoscopy was not very effective in women. or for the detection of lesions in the proximal colon, as suggested by Pilonis.

As the authors explain, current guidelines recommend a 10-year detection interval for the average-risk patient when colonoscopy results are negative.

This interval was based in part on the estimated time an adenoma was thought to take to progress to carcinoma and in part on the estimated sensitivity of detection colonoscopy.

"We demonstrate that high quality is a prerequisite for safe intervals between colonoscopies," said Pilonis. "So I would say that if, at a certain age, a patient has a high-quality negative colonoscopy, a negative colonoscopy is highly predictive of a very low future risk of CRC," he added.

The study was funded by the Polish Ministry of Health.

Ann Intern Med. Published online May 25, 2020. Full text

For more information on Medscape Oncology, follow us on Twitter: @MedscapeOnc

. (tagsToTranslate) bowel preparation (t) colonoscopy (t) colorectal cancer (t) preventive detection (t) detection (t) cancer risk (t) cancer (t) malignancy (t) carcinoma (t) clinical guidelines (t) guidelines



