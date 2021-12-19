Getting older is an inevitable part of life, but it can come with various obstacles that may have never been an issue for you in the past. Being a bit more forgetful and having achy muscles and bones are common signs of aging. However, if these symptoms become significant, they could signify something more than just normal aging taking place.

If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms that you think may be signs of dementia, it is extremely important to seek professional care. Finding a place that offers home health care in Mississauga or wherever you or your loved one lives can be a great way to incorporate a bit of extra help into your daily routine.

No matter the severity, memory loss can feel scary and debilitating for seniors, but luckily, there are things you can do to prevent cognitive decline as you age. Doing these things can help reduce the risk of developing dementia and have you living a healthy life for as long as possible.

1. Live an Active Lifestyle

An active body is related to having a healthy mind which means that physical exercise is essential for keeping your brain sharp as you age. As the body ages, certain activities may no longer be accessible or safe, but performing low-intensity exercises like walking, swimming, yoga, and aerobics are all great ways of staying in shape.

2. Stay Social

As we age, it is normal to become more isolated; the kids have left the house, we retire, and social events become less accessible. Isolation, however, can have several adverse effects on both physical and mental health. Staying social as we age helps with memory, cognition, and overall happiness so do your best to stay connected with friends and family.

3. Maintain a Healthy Diet

Implementing a healthy diet is important at all stages of life so our bodies can grow and perform at the best of their ability. Developing healthy eating habits at a young age will benefit you at that age and have long-term benefits for your health. That being said, it’s never too late to start focusing on your diet. Certain foods like fish and walnuts have even been found to promote brain health and should be incorporated in your diet.

4. Prioritize Learning

Studies have shown that individuals with a higher level of education often have better mental function as they age. Learning new things challenges your brain and is important for keeping your brain stimulated and working effectively. Picking up a new hobby, doing brain puzzles like crosswords or sudokus, or learning a new language are all ways to incorporate learning into your daily life.

5. Get Enough Sleep

Sleeping for around 8 hours a night is important at any age, but especially as you get older. Changes in duration and quality of sleep are not uncommon with age; however, insufficient sleep can lead to a various health problems. Not only does a lack of sleep cause one to be more forgetful, but it can also increase the likelihood of falling and getting injured.