Sims 4 cheats: complete updated code list, from rosebud to motherlode

One of the attractions of Sims PC games is that you can make almost anything happen: the digital sky is the limit. the life simulation game turned 20 this year and it's still releasing new content. Last year, game developer Origin announced the Sims tropical island living expansion pack and preorders have just started to new Eco Lifestyle expansion pack It will come out this summer.

Since the childhood of the game, the Sims have always offered cheat codes to improve the game and give players useful bonuses. There is a cheat or mod for almost everything; However, the modifications are a little more complicated, although the correct ones can create an incredibly realistic game. If you're not in the mood to meticulously download and organize a bunch of files needed to make a mod, it's best to stick with the good old cheat codes.

If you've played The Sims even a handful of times, these codes are probably pretty familiar to you. To enter them, you must press Ctrl + Shift + C on a Windows PC or Cmd + Shift + C on a Mac This will open the cheat console: enter your code and press Get in for each cheat To enable these cheats, you will need to type "testingcheats on" in the cheat console. "Testingcheats true" and "testingcheats yes" also work.

Please note that the square brackets are not necessary, they simply indicate that you need to customize your code. Also, for tricks that give two options in parentheses, just pick the one that applies. For example, to make all real estate in the game free, you should type "freeRealEstate on".

This list by no means includes all the Sims 4 cheats. There is a crowd out there and some have not been tried. You can find more tricks to try on the Sims forums. More exhaustive lists can be found in Sims Online and Carl & # 39; s Sims 4 Guide.

Here are a bunch of the most popular and useful Sims 4 cheat codes.

Money tricks

Money tricks Effect kaching Add §1,000 to household funds rosebud Add §1,000 to household funds Money Add §50,000 to household funds money Allows you to set a specific amount for household funds

Career and school tricks

Career and school tricks Effect Careers.add_career (NameOfCareer) Add career to selected Sim Careers.remove_career (NameOfCareer) Eliminate the race of the selected Sim Careers.promote Gradeschool Increases the child's school performance by one letter Careers.promote Highschool Increases adolescent school performance by one letter

Sometimes, depending on the race, the cheat code careers.promote adult_ (career) will work.

Skill and Aspiration Tricks

Skill and Aspiration Tricks Effect Aspirations.complete_current_milestone Complete a Sim's current Aspiration Challenge and award points stats.set_skill_level major_ (skill) (#) Increase a skill for the selected Sim, maximize the skill by entering 10 stats.set_skill_level skill_child_ (skill) (#) Gives a child a specific number in a skill stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_ (skill) (#) Gives a child a specific number in a skill sims.give_satisfaction_points (#) Give a specific number of satisfaction points to a Sim, which you can use to buy rewards

Relationship tricks

Relationship tricks Effect relacion.introduce_sim_to_todos_ otros Make friends with all the Sims (take a moment) modify relationship (first name Sim 1) (last name Sim 1) (name Sim 2) (last name Sim 2) (#) Friendship_Main Add friendship between two Sims modify relationship (first name Sim 1) (last name Sim 1) (name Sim 2) (last name Sim 2) (#) Romance_Main Add romance between two Sims

Build and buy cheats

Build and buy cheats Effect bb.moveobjects Location rules no longer apply when moving objects in construction mode bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlock all professional reward items in Buy mode Click + Shift +) Increases the size of an object. Click + Shift + ( Decreases the size of an object. bb.showhiddenobjects Add additional items in Buy mode bb.showliveeditobjects Add even more objects (requires bb.showhiddenobjects To make it work) bb.enablefreebuild Allows you to edit the hospital, police station, science lab in Sims 4 Get to Work, and Magic HQ in Sims 4 Realm of Magic FreeRealEstate (on / off) Use the cheat in Neighborhood / World view to make everything free

Death traps

Death traps Effect Death. Disable death in game. Traits.equip Ghost trait_ (cause of death) Make your Sim a ghost depending on how he died traits.remove_trait Ghost_ (cause of death) Bring your Sim to life after being a ghost

The game also has shift-click tricks. I think they are easier to use than manually typing in cheat codes that do the same thing. If you hold down the Shift key while clicking on a Sim or object, you'll have cheat options to select from.

Shift + click cheats

Shift + click cheats Effect Reset object Resets the selected Sim that could be wrong or stuck Add to family / Remove from family Add or remove the selected Sim to / from a home Modify in CAS Edit your Sim (outfit, hair, etc.) You can make deeper changes by entering cas.fulleditmode on the console Cheat Need> Make Happy Fill and put all the motif bars back in green Cheat Need> Disable Need Decay Stops the lowering of the drive bars Cheat Need> Enable Need Decay Sims needs will go up and down normally Marriage> Delete marriage The selected Sim's marriage will be over, but the relationship will remain intact. Convert to Plant Sim Immediately transform your Sim into a "plant" person Public image (with Sims 4 Get Famous) Allows you to establish a good or bad reputation, increase the level of celebrity or add fame quirks University Debug Menu (with Sims 4 University) Allows you to enroll in college without applying Sunbathing Options (with Sims 4 Island Living) This allows your Sim to tan, get sunburned, keep tanning or remove sunburn

Shift + click on object cheats

Shift + click on object cheats Reset object Reset the object. Dirty The object will get dirty Make clean The object will be clean.

Do we miss your favorite Sims 4 hack? Tell us about this in the comments below.