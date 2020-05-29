Sims 4 cheats: complete updated code list, from rosebud to motherlode

There is a trick to undo a sunburn if your Sim spends too much time in Sulani.

Electronic arts

One of the attractions of Sims PC games is that you can make almost anything happen: the digital sky is the limit. the life simulation game turned 20 this year and it's still releasing new content. Last year, game developer Origin announced the Sims tropical island living expansion pack and preorders have just started to new Eco Lifestyle expansion pack It will come out this summer.

Since the childhood of the game, the Sims have always offered cheat codes to improve the game and give players useful bonuses. There is a cheat or mod for almost everything; However, the modifications are a little more complicated, although the correct ones can create an incredibly realistic game. If you're not in the mood to meticulously download and organize a bunch of files needed to make a mod, it's best to stick with the good old cheat codes.

If you've played The Sims even a handful of times, these codes are probably pretty familiar to you. To enter them, you must press Ctrl + Shift + C on a Windows PC or Cmd + Shift + C on a Mac This will open the cheat console: enter your code and press Get in for each cheat To enable these cheats, you will need to type "testingcheats on" in the cheat console. "Testingcheats true" and "testingcheats yes" also work.

Please note that the square brackets are not necessary, they simply indicate that you need to customize your code. Also, for tricks that give two options in parentheses, just pick the one that applies. For example, to make all real estate in the game free, you should type "freeRealEstate on".

This list by no means includes all the Sims 4 cheats. There is a crowd out there and some have not been tried. You can find more tricks to try on the Sims forums. More exhaustive lists can be found in Sims Online and Carl & # 39; s Sims 4 Guide.

Here are a bunch of the most popular and useful Sims 4 cheat codes.

Money tricks

Effect

kaching

Add §1,000 to household funds

rosebud

Add §1,000 to household funds

Money

Add §50,000 to household funds

money

Allows you to set a specific amount for household funds

Career and school tricks

Effect

Careers.add_career (NameOfCareer)

Add career to selected Sim

Careers.remove_career (NameOfCareer)

Eliminate the race of the selected Sim

Careers.promote Gradeschool

Increases the child's school performance by one letter

Careers.promote Highschool

Increases adolescent school performance by one letter

Sometimes, depending on the race, the cheat code careers.promote adult_ (career) will work.

sims-eco

Find ways to live sustainably in Evergreen Harbor with the new Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack, due out this summer.

Electronic arts

Skill and Aspiration Tricks

Effect

Aspirations.complete_current_milestone

Complete a Sim's current Aspiration Challenge and award points

stats.set_skill_level major_ (skill) (#)

Increase a skill for the selected Sim, maximize the skill by entering 10

stats.set_skill_level skill_child_ (skill) (#)

Gives a child a specific number in a skill

stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_toddler_ (skill) (#)

Gives a child a specific number in a skill

sims.give_satisfaction_points (#)

Give a specific number of satisfaction points to a Sim, which you can use to buy rewards

Relationship tricks

Effect

relacion.introduce_sim_to_todos_ otros

Make friends with all the Sims (take a moment)

modify relationship (first name Sim 1) (last name Sim 1) (name Sim 2) (last name Sim 2) (#) Friendship_Main

Add friendship between two Sims

modify relationship (first name Sim 1) (last name Sim 1) (name Sim 2) (last name Sim 2) (#) Romance_Main

Add romance between two Sims

ts3-store-world-roaringheights026

Electronic arts

Build and buy cheats

Effect

bb.moveobjects

Location rules no longer apply when moving objects in construction mode

bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement

Unlock all professional reward items in Buy mode

Click + Shift +)

Increases the size of an object.

Click + Shift + (

Decreases the size of an object.

bb.showhiddenobjects

Add additional items in Buy mode

bb.showliveeditobjects

Add even more objects (requires bb.showhiddenobjects To make it work)

bb.enablefreebuild

Allows you to edit the hospital, police station, science lab in Sims 4 Get to Work, and Magic HQ in Sims 4 Realm of Magic

FreeRealEstate (on / off)

Use the cheat in Neighborhood / World view to make everything free

Death traps

Effect

Death.

Disable death in game.

Traits.equip Ghost trait_ (cause of death)

Make your Sim a ghost depending on how he died

traits.remove_trait Ghost_ (cause of death)

Bring your Sim to life after being a ghost

ts4-e3-astrofish

Electronic arts

The game also has shift-click tricks. I think they are easier to use than manually typing in cheat codes that do the same thing. If you hold down the Shift key while clicking on a Sim or object, you'll have cheat options to select from.

Shift + click cheats

Effect

Reset object

Resets the selected Sim that could be wrong or stuck

Add to family / Remove from family

Add or remove the selected Sim to / from a home

Modify in CAS

Edit your Sim (outfit, hair, etc.) You can make deeper changes by entering cas.fulleditmode on the console

Cheat Need> Make Happy

Fill and put all the motif bars back in green

Cheat Need> Disable Need Decay

Stops the lowering of the drive bars

Cheat Need> Enable Need Decay

Sims needs will go up and down normally

Marriage> Delete marriage

The selected Sim's marriage will be over, but the relationship will remain intact.

Convert to Plant Sim

Immediately transform your Sim into a "plant" person

Public image (with Sims 4 Get Famous)

Allows you to establish a good or bad reputation, increase the level of celebrity or add fame quirks

University Debug Menu (with Sims 4 University)

Allows you to enroll in college without applying

Sunbathing Options (with Sims 4 Island Living)

This allows your Sim to tan, get sunburned, keep tanning or remove sunburn

Shift + click on object cheats

Reset object Reset the object.
Dirty The object will get dirty
Make clean The object will be clean.

Do we miss your favorite Sims 4 hack? Tell us about this in the comments below.

